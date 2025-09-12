Oncology Biosimilars Market Report 2025-2033 | Cost-Effective Biologics Drive Patient Access, Competition, and Healthcare Savings

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Biosimilars Market Report by Drug Type, and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global oncology biosimilars market is on a trajectory of robust expansion, with its value anticipated to soar from USD 5.8 billion in 2024 to USD 35.2 billion by 2033. This period will witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.15% from 2025 to 2033.

The impetus behind this growth stems from a rising geriatric population and environmental changes that have escalated cancer incidences worldwide, coupled with the increasingly high costs of cancer treatment burdening healthcare systems globally.

Oncology biosimilars present a cost-effective alternative to expensive branded biologics, mirroring their efficacy and safety. As a result, these biologics are gaining prominence as strategies for cost-containment within healthcare. Regulatory bodies, like the USFDA, actively promote biosimilars to bring down treatment costs while ensuring patient safety. As biosimilars gain traction, they not only enhance patient access to treatment but also stimulate industry competition, potentially driving down prices further.

The advancement of biosimilars is bolstered by several factors, including the impending patent expiries of pioneering biologics and increased R&D investment from biosimilar manufacturers. This competitive landscape fosters innovation and further supports competitive pricing, making cancer treatment more accessible.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global oncology biosimilars market performed so far and what are its future prospects?

What was the impact of COVID-19 on this industry?

What are the primary regional markets for oncology biosimilars?

How is the market segmented by drug type?

How is the market segmented by cancer type?

How is the market segmented by distribution channel?

What are the major factors driving and challenging the industry?

Who are the industry's key players and what is the competitive landscape like?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $35.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Biocon Limited

Celltrion Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Pfizer Inc.

Apotex Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH

BIOCAD Biotechnology Company

Mylan N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Drug Type:

Monoclonal Antibody

Immunomodulators

G-CSF

Hematopoietic Agents

Others

Breakup by Cancer Type:

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Breast Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Brain Cancer

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

