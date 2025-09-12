Small Modular Reactors (SMR) Market Strategies, Market Forecasts Report 2025-2050 | High-Density Energy Solutions Complementing Solar and Wind for Sustainable Power Strategies

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Modular Reactors (SMR): Market Strategies, Market Forecasts 2025 to 2050" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study is designed to give a comprehensive overview of the Small Modular Reactor SMR market. Research represents a selection from the mountains of interview data available of the most relevant and cogent market materials, with selections made by the most senior analysts. Commentaries on every aspect of the market from independent analysts create an independent perspective in the evaluation of the market. In this manner, the study presents a comprehensive overview of what is going on in this market, assisting managers with designing market strategies likely to succeed.

Advanced nuclear technologies like the BWRX-300. a key pillar of GEH's energy transition, position companies for an energy leadership position. In addition to helping customers achieve decarbonization goals, the BWRX-300 is designed to reduce construction and operating. SMRs provide significant energy density. Value includes the ability to solve energy needs by combining SMR generated electricity with solar and wind electricity generation. Renewable energy does better when complimented with an energy dense solution.

In the world market of power-producing nuclear reactors, there is a move to embrace small modular reactors (SMRs). These can be assembled infactory, transported by ship or train, installed on site. SMRs can be connected to the electricity grid in a short time, significantly reducing the financial burden of the investment.

SMR nuclear energy equipment markets leverage compelling new technology for reactors and fuel greatly enhancing safety over what has been available for reactors.

Sodium-cooled fast reactors are in operation in Russia. In the US, Bill Gates leads TerraPower which is planning a sodium-cooled fast reactor along with molten salt energy storage. A TerraPower partnership with GE Hitachi's PRISM is evolving an integral fast reactor design, under the Natrium project. Bill Gates TerraPower and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy have brought together decades of design expertise and technical capabilities to develop the NatriumT technology, which features a cost-competitive sodium fast reactor combined with a molten salt energy storage system.

The ability to implement the moving assembly line in the SMR manufacturing process means the assembly for the reactor can be far less costly than building a reactor by hand. The TerraPower Natrium technology is one of the fastest and lowest-cost paths to provide world-changing, advanced clean energy.

Key Factors Driving Next Generation Nuclear SMR Market:

The need to replace fossil fuels

SMRs implement safe nuclear power.

Clean energy technology

Stable energy supply - More stable than solar, wind

Manufactured in a factory

Replace coal and fossil fuels

Address energy needs worldwide

Meet the demands of the economy - Economies of scale promise to make SMRs the least expensive energy.

Now implemented in submarines, hospitals, space and aircraft carriers.

Systems are safe because cooling is better controlled.

Key Topics Covered:

1. SMALL MODULAR REACTOR MARKET DEFINITION / DRIVING FORCES

1.1 U.N. Climate Change Conference COP28

1.2 SMR Development

1.3 Liquid Metal Cooled Fast Reactors

1.4 SMR Market Driving Forces

1.5 SMR Types

1.6 SMR Naval Units

1.7 Microsoft SMR

2. SMR ENERGY EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARES AND MARKET FORECASTS

2.1 Manufacturing Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)

2.2 SMR Market Participants

2.3 SMR Market Forecasts

2.4 SMR Regional Analysis

2.5 The Economics of SMR Nuclear

2.6 Economics of Scale: Small Modular Reactor Nuclear Power

3. SMR REACTOR TECHNOLOGY AND REGULATIONS

3.1 Small Modular Reactors (SMR) Bring Energy Dense Solutions

3.2 NRC Current Licensing Reviews of New Reactors

3.3 Fast Reactors

3.4 Sodium-Cooled Fast Reactor (SFR)

3.5 Sodium Liquid Metal Coolant Issues

3.6 Heat Pipe Technology

3.7 Lead Liquid Metal Coolant

3.8 Engineering Barriers to Prevent the Uncontrolled Release of Radioactive Nuclides

3.9 US SMR Pre-Applications for a Construction Permit

3.10 Number of SMR Reactor Designs and Development Efforts Worldwide

3.11 Uranium Silicide Fuel

3.12 Components of a Nuclear Reactor

3.13 Micro Reactor

3.14 Interconnection Costs Present Renewable Energy Barriers: Local Nuclear Projects Market Advantage

3.15 Global Warming

4. SMALL MODULAR REACTORS SMR NUCLEAR ENERGY SAFETY

4.1 SMR Safety, Operational, And Economic Benefits

4.2 SMR Small Size Advantages

4.3 SMR Fuel Safety

4.4 Sodium Issues

4.5 Ultra Safe Nuclear Micro Modular Reactor (MMR) Fully Ceramic Microencapsulated (FCM) Fuel

5. SMR NUCLEAR ENERGY EQUIPMENT COMPANY AND LAB PROFILES

5.1 Argonne National Labs

5.2 Areva

5.3 Betavolt

5.4 BWXT Advanced Technologies

5.5 GE / Hitachi Nuclear Energy

5.6 Holtec

5.7 Idaho National Laboratory Makes Commercial Grade HALEU Fuel for Testing

5.8 Kairos Power

5.9 Last Energy

5.10 Moltex Energy

5.11 NuScale

5.12 OKLO

5.13 TerraPower

5.14 Terrestrial Energy

5.15 U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

5.16 Paragon

5.17 Westinghouse Electric Company

5.18 Foro Nuclear

5.19 Rolls-Royce

5.20 Taylor Devices

5.21 U-Battery

5.22 Ultra Safe Nuclear

5.23 x-Energy

5.24 Spanish Nuclear Equipment Companies

5.25 Fast Neutron Reactor Status Current FNRs, Current Sodium Coolant

5.26 Selected Small Nuclear Reactor Descriptions

Companies Featured

ARC

Areva

Betavolt

Brookfield

BWXT

Cameco

Chubu

Copenhagen Atomics

Elysium Industries

Flibe Energy

Foro Nuclear

General Atomics

General Electric

Holtec

Hyperion Power Module (HPM)

Idaho National Laboratory

Kairos Power

Last Energy

Microsoft

Moltex Energy

NuScale

OKLO

Ontario Power Generation (OPG)

Paragon

Rolls-Royce

Synthos Green Energy (Poland)

Taylor Devices

TerraPower

Terrestrial Energy

Toshiba

Transcorp Energy

U-Battery

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)

Ultra Safe Nuclear (USNC)

Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS)

Westinghouse

Westinghouse Electric Company

X-Energy

