Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market Report 2025 - AI and Robotics is Transforming the Semiconductor Manufacturing Landscape

The semiconductor process control equipment market is experiencing robust growth, with the industry projected to expand from $7.88 billion in 2024 to $8.29 billion in 2025, marking a CAGR of 5.3%. The upward trend is driven by increased complexity in integrated circuits, the push for higher yields, the rise of nanotechnology, and the flourishing consumer electronics and computing industries.

Looking ahead, the market is set to grow to $10.66 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.5%. This growth is underpinned by the rising demand for advanced chips in IoT and automotive sectors, the expansion of 5G and wireless technologies, EUV lithography adoption, and the necessity for sophisticated yield and defect detection capabilities. Key trends include AI and machine learning integration in process control, advancements in optical and e-beam inspection technologies, and increased automation in fabrication plants.

However, a 0.7% reduction from previous forecasts highlights the impact of tariffs, particularly those affecting the US, due to supply shortages in sensors and analyzers from Germany and Switzerland, hampering yield monitoring in US fabs. Global trade tensions and reciprocal tariffs are further influencing this outlook.

Consumer electronics growth is a major catalyst for the semiconductor process control equipment market. Driven by AI and 5G advancements enhancing device performance, this sector is booming. Japan, for instance, saw its consumer electronics production rise significantly from $219.64 million in May 2022 to $279.01 million in May 2023, highlighting the strengthening demand.

Prominent companies in the sector are innovating with AI-driven process control platforms to increase the precision and efficiency of semiconductor manufacturing. Notably, in September 2023, Synopsys, Inc. introduced Fab.da, an advanced AI-powered platform for optimizing semiconductor production through integrated data analytics and real-time decision-making.

Strategic acquisitions also characterize market movements; in January 2025, Cohu Inc. acquired Tignis, Inc. to bolster its analytics capabilities with Tignis's AI-driven solutions aimed at enhancing process control and automation across semiconductor manufacturing.

Major players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Applied Materials, and ASML Holding lead the market, offering a range of inspection, metrology, and process control equipment. These companies provide critical support to industries spanning consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

Asia-Pacific emerges as the largest region in the semiconductor process control equipment market as of 2024, with extensive coverage across regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. Countries like China, Japan, and the USA remain key markets.

