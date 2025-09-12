North America Travel Vaccines Market Report 2025-2033 | Combination Vaccines, Rising Patient Awareness and the Need for Epidemic Prevention Bolster Growth

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Travel Vaccines Market Report by Composition, and Country 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America travel vaccines market size reached USD 2.01 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach USD 3.24 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2025-2033.







North America travel vaccines market is currently being driven by several factors. One of the key factors driving the demand of travel vaccines is their ability to prevent the risk of disease epidemic. Moreover, vaccination provides immunity to individuals, travelling to places where there is a high risk of exposure or contracting a specific disease.

As a result, governments in the region have mandated vaccination before visiting certain destinations with a high prevalence of infectious diseases. Other factors driving the demand of travel vaccines in the region include rising number of travelers, government initiatives, technological advancements such as combination vaccines and needle free techniques, etc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered North America



Key Market Segmentation:

Key Regions

United States

Canada

Mexico

Analysis for Each Country

Market by Composition

Mono Vaccines

Combination Vaccines

Market by Disease

Hepatitis A

DPT

Yellow Fever

Typhoid

Hepatitis B

Measles and Mumps

Rabies

Meningococcal

Varicella

Japanese Encephalitis

Others

