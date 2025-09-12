North America Vision Care Market Report 2025-2033 | EssilorLuxottica, Johnson & Johnson Vision, CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, and Alcon Lead the 37.7 Bn Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Vision Care Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Country, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America vision care market size was valued at USD 29.4 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher estimates the market to reach USD 37.7 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.8% from 2025-2033.

The market is growing extensively owing to the growing incidence of eye disorders and improvements in vision care and services. In addition, growing demand for digital eye care solutions, emphasis on higher education, and growing specialty eyewear and contact lens are fueling the market.

The North American vision care market is highly competitive, with key players including EssilorLuxottica, Johnson & Johnson Vision, CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, and Alcon. These companies dominate the market through a diverse range of products, including eyeglasses, contact lenses, and surgical instruments. Innovation in product development, such as advanced contact lenses, digital eye care solutions, and smart eyewear, is driving competition.







One of the key forces behind the North American vision care market is the growing incidence of eye diseases, especially age-related conditions like presbyopia, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. With the aging population, there is a sharp increase in the number of people in need of vision correction and treatment. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of myopia within younger age groups, which is promoted by lifestyle influences such as rising screen time, is also adding to the growth in vision care product demand.

For example, recent industry reports indicate that screen time and digital eye strain continue to escalate for U.S. adults aged 18-44 years, with more than 50% of them spending six or more hours a day on digital devices. Almost 70% suffer from symptoms of digital eye strain, such as dryness and headaches. This growing patient base is pushing the demand for cutting-edge diagnostic equipment, spectacles, and surgical interventions, thus fueling market growth.



Innovation in vision care technology is extensively increasing the impact of treatments and opening up new avenues in the market. Technology, including laser-based surgeries, digital eye exams, and intelligent eyewear, is revolutionizing the face of vision care in North America. Additionally, the increasing availability of specialty contact lenses, including those for astigmatism, presbyopia, and keratoconus, is boosting the demand for personalized eye care solutions.

Telemedicine and remote eye examinations are also increasing in popularity, with patients able to have convenient and accessible solutions to manage their vision health. These technological breakthroughs are not only enhancing the outcomes for patients but also ensuring a competitive marketplace environment, prompting further growth within the industry.

The United States currently dominates the North American vision care market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high demand for eye care products, and widespread access to innovative treatments. The country leads in the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, such as LASIK surgeries, smart eyewear, and digital eye exams, alongside a growing preference for contact lenses and prescription eyewear. With a large, diverse population and a high level of awareness about eye health, the U.S. market benefits from both consumer spending and strong healthcare policies. Additionally, robust retail and online distribution channels further support the growth of vision care products and services.



Growing Demand for Digital Eye Care Solutions



One of the most prominent trends in North America vision care market is the increased use of digital eye care solutions. With the rise of telemedicine, remote eye exams, and AI-driven diagnostics, patients are seeking more convenient and accessible ways to monitor and manage their eye health. For instance, Topcon's Maestro2 OCT system is transforming eye care by offering advanced robotic precision and multimodal imaging capabilities, reducing patient chair time and increasing operational efficiency. It combines fundus photography, OCT of the macula, and OCT of the optic nerve into one device, allowing for streamlined imaging and easier reporting.

The automation in image capture, patient positioning, and camera focusing significantly reduces manual effort, increasing efficiency and improving patient comfort. Digital platforms allow for quicker consultations with ophthalmologists and optometrists, reducing waiting times and improving access to care, especially in underserved or rural areas. Additionally, smartphone apps and wearable devices for monitoring eye health, including tracking screen time and eye strain, are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. This trend reflects a broader shift toward personalized, tech-enabled healthcare solutions, offering ease of use and enhancing patient engagement.



Focus on Advanced Education



A significant trend in the North America vision care market is the growing focus on advanced education for optometrists and vision care professionals. As the demand for specialized eye care increases, there is a rising emphasis on higher-level training, including PhD programs in vision science. For instance, in 2024, EssilorLuxottica donated $300,000 to the AAOF's OD/PhD Scholarship program, supporting optometrists pursuing advanced degrees to address the need for PhD-level faculty and enhance vision care education and research.

This trend is driven by the need for more skilled professionals to address complex eye health issues and to contribute to research and innovation. Programs offering advanced degrees and scholarships are helping to develop a highly qualified workforce, ensuring that the next generation of optometrists and researchers are well-equipped to improve patient care and drive advancements in the field.



Expansion of Specialty Eyewear and Contact Lenses



The demand for specialty eyewear and contact lenses is another significant trend shaping the North American vision care market. Consumers are increasingly looking for customized solutions to address specific vision needs, including corrective lenses for conditions like presbyopia, astigmatism, and dry eye syndrome. Advances in materials and design have led to more comfortable, stylish, and functional eyewear options, contributing to increased consumer satisfaction.

Additionally, the growing popularity of colored contact lenses and disposable lenses offers a range of options for both aesthetic and functional purposes. For instance, in 2024, Johnson & Johnson expanded TECNIS Odyssey IOL in the U.S., offering patients full visual range, 14% smaller print readability, and 93% reporting no or mild halos, glare, or starbursts post-surgery. As patients seek personalized, high-quality products, the market for specialty eyewear and contact lenses continues to grow.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $29.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $37.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered North America



North America Vision Care Industry Segmentation:



Analysis by Product Type:

Glass Lenses

Contact Lenses

Intraocular Lenses

Contact Solutions

Lasik Equipment

Artificial Tears

Analysis by Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Clinics

Hospitals

Country Analysis:

United States

Canada

Mexico

