Bombardier Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence at Chicago and Frankfurt Parts Hubs

The Chicago and Frankfurt Parts Hubs serve as key pillars of Bombardier's global service network, ensuring an efficient parts distribution and a reliable, high-quality service for customers around the world

Every day, Chicago and Frankfurt’s Parts Hubs ship almost 2,000 and 400 individual part numbers respectively. By early 2026, Chicago is projected to surpass 10 million parts shipped, while Frankfurt is on track to reach 1.5 million parts shipped by year-end (1)

In 2025, Bombardier’s commitment to delivering exceptional product support – including maximizing parts availability – was recognized by two leading industry surveys, AIN and Professional Pilot, with the company earning the top ranking in both

By stockpiling parts in multiple regions, Bombardier was able to get a 92% “off the shelf” shipping rate

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier proudly celebrates the 20th anniversary of two pillars of its global customer service network: the Chicago and Frankfurt Parts Hubs. This week, hundreds of employees in each location gathered to take part in celebrations to highlight this significant anniversary. Suppliers, local officials and members of the industry were also invited to join the festivities to mark this major milestone.

“For two decades, our Chicago and Frankfurt hubs have been instrumental in providing the essential parts our customers need to ensure their aircraft are ready for any mission,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Bombardier Aftermarket Services & Strategy. “With round-the-clock operations and inventory systems programmed for speed and precision, these hubs deliver the ultimate piece of mind and confidence, underscoring Bombardier’s overriding commitment to world-class service, delivered with exceptional care and convenience.”

“For two decades, the Des Plaines Global Parts Distribution Hub has supported our region’s economy while helping Bombardier customers keep their aircraft mission-ready. I’m especially proud of the more than 100 employees here whose skill and dedication have set a standard for excellence. This anniversary is a testament not only to Bombardier’s commitment to innovation but also to the strength of Illinois’ workforce,” said Illinois U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.

To enable easy movement of parts to customers, Bombardier made the decision 20 years ago to consolidate multiple smaller sites into two large hubs, strategically located close to major airports. Chicago’s facility officially opened on June 27, 2005, followed by Frankfurt on August 29 the same year. Today, the two hubs ship respectively 2,000 and 400 individual part numbers daily. Chicago can store over 100,000 unique parts at full capacity, while Frankfurt’s facility has a capacity of approximately 60,000 parts. By early 2026, Chicago is projected to surpass 10 million parts shipped, while Frankfurt is on track to reach 1.5 million parts shipped by year-end(1).

To further support customers in key regions, Bombardier also operates four regional depots in Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai and San Luis Obispo, California.

Bombardier’s focus on parts availability and rapid delivery continues to earn industry accolades. In Aviation International News’s 2025 Product Support Survey, Bombardier ranked first among business jet OEMs for the second consecutive year, reflecting its consistent focus on customer satisfaction. Bombardier maintained an impressive 92% “off the shelf” shipping rate, ensuring that customers receive the parts they need, precisely when they need them. Further reinforcing this leadership, Bombardier also secured the top spot in the 2025 Professional Pilot Corporate Aircraft Product Support Survey. These achievements demonstrate that the company is setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com .

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com . Follow us on X @Bombardier .

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Victoria Drolet

+1 514-443-7846

victoria.drolet@aero.bombardier.com

Bombardier is a registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

(1)Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.’s most recently published financial report for additional details.