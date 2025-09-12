NN, Inc. Executive Management to Present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that members of the Company’s executive management team will be presenting at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference on Tuesday September 16th, 2025. Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Bohnert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim French will be giving a presentation at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th, followed by 1x1 meetings with investors that have registered to attend the conference on September 17th.

The live webcast of management’s presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under the "Events" tab. A replay of the presentation will be accessible shortly afterward through NN’s Investor Relations website at investors.nninc.com.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference 2025, or to register and schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com .

Investor Relations:

Joe Caminiti or Stephen Poe, Investors

NNBR@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870