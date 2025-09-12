Vietnam Online Food Delivery Market Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Competitive Analysis of Vietnammm.com, Foody.vn, Now.vn, Eat.vn, and Grab Food

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Online Food Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Order Method, Cuisine, and Region, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnam online food delivery market size was valued at USD 968.14 Million in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher estimates the market to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.58% from 2025-2033.

The Vietnam online food delivery market is characterized by intense competition, driven by rapid urbanization, growing smartphone penetration, and increasing consumer preference for convenience. Companies are striving to enhance user experience through faster delivery times, intuitive app interfaces, and varied payment options. Aggressive promotional strategies, including discounts and loyalty programs, are commonly employed to attract and retain customers.

Moreover, partnerships with local restaurants and cloud kitchens are expanding service reach and menu offerings. As competition intensifies, businesses are investing in technology and logistics to differentiate themselves and scale operations efficiently. This competitive push continues to shape and expand overall Vietnam online food delivery market demand.

Southern Vietnam currently dominates the market, holding a significant market share of over 52.3% in 2024. The market is witnessing significant growth, driven by changing consumer habits, urbanization, and increased use of mobile apps. Moreover, rising demand for convenience, digital payment adoption, and wider internet access are boosting service usage across both major and smaller cities.



One of the key drivers of the Vietnam online food delivery market is the rising adoption of smartphones and internet connectivity, particularly among younger, urban populations. According to the data published by ITA, Mexico's digital economy, with over 97 million internet users (81% of the population), is projected to reach $63 billion in e-commerce by 2025. Key government initiatives include the National Digital Strategy and the establishment of the Digital Transformation Agency, while the fintech sector boasts over 500 startups as of 2023.

This digital shift has made food delivery platforms more accessible and convenient, allowing consumers to order meals with ease. Additionally, the growing demand for quick and contactless services, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, has further accelerated the use of online food delivery apps. The convenience factor continues to reshape dining habits across major cities in Vietnam.



Another significant driver is the evolving lifestyle of Vietnamese consumers, with busy work schedules and a preference for ready-to-eat meals fueling demand. The rise of dual-income households and a growing middle class are contributing to higher disposable incomes, encouraging more frequent use of food delivery services. Furthermore, increased investments in logistics, improved delivery infrastructure, and strategic partnerships with restaurants are enhancing customer experience and efficiency, pushing the market toward sustained growth.



Vietnam Online Food Delivery Market Trends:

Strategic partnerships and collaborations



Strategic partnerships between online food delivery platforms and popular local restaurants contribute significantly to market growth. Collaborations enhance the variety of cuisines available, attract a broader customer base, and streamline logistics. By joining forces, these entities create synergies that benefit both the platforms and the restaurants, fostering a competitive edge in the market. Moreover, these partnerships often involve joint marketing efforts, co-branded promotions, and shared technology resources. This collaborative approach not only enriches the customer experience with diverse dining options but also optimizes operational efficiency for both platforms and restaurants.

Vietnamese consumers spent USD 1.4 Billion on online food delivery platforms such as Grab, ShopeeFood, Baemin, and GoJek. The mutual support in marketing and logistics results in a win-win scenario, solidifying the market presence of online food delivery platforms while boosting the visibility and reach of local eateries. This interconnected ecosystem strengthens customer loyalty, as users appreciate the seamless integration of their favorite restaurants into the online delivery landscape.



Customer loyalty programs and discounts



Online food delivery platforms often employ customer loyalty programs, discounts, and promotional offers to retain existing customers and attract new ones. These initiatives create a sense of value for users, encouraging repeat business and expanding the customer base. As consumers seek cost-effective dining options, loyalty programs and discounts play a pivotal role in influencing their choices. Furthermore, these customer loyalty programs contribute to building a strong relationship between users and online food delivery platforms. The reward systems, which may include points, exclusive deals, or freebies, incentivize continued patronage.

The growing popularity of these programs is evident in Vietnam, where the Vietnam Food and Beverage Market Report 2024, developed from research across 4,005 restaurants/cafes and 4,453 diners nationwide, highlights the effectiveness of loyalty programs and discounts in influencing consumer behavior. Discounts offered during promotional periods or on specific orders serve as powerful enticements, making online food delivery more appealing than traditional dining options. This strategic use of incentives fosters customer retention and also cultivates a positive brand image, positioning these platforms as value-driven and customer-centric entities in the competitive online food delivery market.



Rising integration of cloud kitchens



The integration of cloud kitchens or virtual kitchens is a driving force providing a favorable Vietnam online food delivery market outlook. These kitchens operate solely for fulfilling online orders, eliminating the need for a physical dining space. This model reduces overhead costs for restaurants and allows them to cater exclusively to the growing demand for online deliveries. The increased prevalence of cloud kitchens enhances the efficiency and scalability of online food delivery services.

Moreover, the integration of cloud kitchens revolutionizes the culinary landscape by enabling greater agility and innovation. With a focus on digital orders, restaurants can experiment with diverse menus, respond quickly to changing consumer preferences, and optimize their operations for maximum efficiency. The absence of physical dining spaces streamlines costs, enabling these establishments to offer competitive pricing. This innovative model aligns with the modern consumer's demand for convenience, speed, and variety, further propelling the online food delivery market's growth. The strategic adoption of cloud kitchens not only benefits restaurants but also enhances the overall flexibility and adaptability of the online food delivery ecosystem.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Vietnam

Competitive Landscape:

Vietnammm.com (Takeaway.Com N.V.)

Foody.vn

Now.vn

Eat.vn

Grab Food

Analysis by Order Method:

Mobile Application

Website

Analysis by Cuisine:

Vietnamese Cuisine

Western Cuisine

Italian Cuisine

South Asian Cuisine

Others

Regional Analysis:

Southern Vietnam

Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam

