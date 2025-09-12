Caliber Appoints Peter Dorrius to its Crypto Advisory Board

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD), a diversified alternative real estate and digital asset platform, today named Peter Dorrius as the second member of its recently established Caliber Crypto Advisory Board (CCAB). This board will provide strategic oversight and guidance as Caliber executes its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) Strategy, focused on building a treasury of LINK tokens to be held and staked for long-term value and yield.

Mr. Dorrius is a senior finance executive with experience spanning start-up manufacturers to multinational software companies. From 2010 to 2016 Mr. Dorrius served as the Chief Financial Officer Blackline Safety, a perennial North American top 500 growth company performer. In 2021, Mr. Dorrius was Chief Financial Officer of Blockcap, a Bitcoin mining company that merged with Core Scientific in a $1.46 billion transaction. Mr. Dorrius continued on with the combined companies, where he laid the groundwork for accurate tracking and reporting of the Company’s digital asset trading and staking. Since then, Mr. Dorrius has supported the growth and development of multiple companies through his extensive financial acumen and knowledge of digital asset ecosystems. Mr. Dorrius holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of British Columbia and is also a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

“I’m delighted to join the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board and work with the team on this unique Chainlink (LINK) digital asset treasury strategy,” said Peter Dorrius. “Caliber is taking a visionary approach to connect traditional real estate markets with the digital financial ecosystem, and I look forward in assisting the team to develop institutional grade infrastructure, controls, and security for its DAT while introducing Caliber to substantive industry connections.”

“Peter’s comprehensive knowledge of digital assets and the required corporate administration will be a tremendous asset to the CCAB,” said Chris Loeffler, CEO of Caliber. “He will help us execute on the DAT strategy and provide unparalleled guidance.”

About Caliber (CaliberCos Inc.)

Caliber (Nasdaq: CWD) is a diversified alternative asset manager with over $2.9 billion in Managed Assets. For more than 16 years, Caliber has delivered value across market cycles with its private equity real estate investment platform, specializing in hospitality, multi-family residential, and industrial real estate. In 2025, Caliber launched a Digital Asset Treasury strategy anchored in Chainlink (LINK). This initiative bridges real and digital asset investing, offering investors access through both publicly traded equity (Nasdaq: CWD) and Caliber’s private equity real estate funds .

