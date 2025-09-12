Humanoid Global Welcomes B. Spencer Martin to its Investment Advisory Board

– NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES –

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCPK:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that B. Spencer Martin has joined the Company’s Investment Advisory Board.

Mr. Martin is a seasoned investor-operator with a distinguished track record in technology and innovation. Mr. Martin previously served as a Partner at TELUS Global Ventures, where he specialized in advancing category-defining platforms that enhance safety, mobility, and resilience across global markets. Over the course of his career, he has successfully completed more than 50 transactions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, with deal sizes ranging from $10 million to $350 million.

Mr. Martin brings extensive board and investment experience, having served in 10 board roles and driven successful exits in deep-tech sectors including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and advanced radar systems. His career highlights also include multiple exits with leading companies such as VMware, Entrust, Planet Labs, IMS, Splunk, and Alcatel-Lucent. Mr. Martin is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, holds an MBA, and is a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of New York.

“We’re excited to deepen our investment bench strength through Spencer’s appointment to our Investment Advisory Board,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. “His extensive transaction experience and history of successful exits across global markets bring a unique perspective that will strengthen our investment capital markets strategy. In addition, his proven ability to source, structure, and execute high-value deals will be a significant asset as we continue to build long-term shareholder value and expand our presence in the humanoid robotics and physical AI sector.”

Mr. Martin will advise on investment and capital allocation areas of Humanoid Global’s business, including deal origination, investment analysis, due diligence, and portfolio construction & monitoring.

The advisory agreement has a term of twelve months that will begin on September 11, 2025. Either party has the right to terminate the advisory agreement at any time.

Grant of RSUs

The Company also announces that pursuant to its RSU Plan, it has granted a total of 25,000 restricted share units (the “RSUs”, each an “RSU”) to Mr. Martin, subject to CSE approval. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one Share of the Company on vesting. The RSUs will vest immediately and expire on September 12, 2030. Additionally, the Company may grant to Mr. Martin additional RSUs based on the completion of certain performance milestones (the “Performance RSUs”, each a “Performance RSU”).

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCPK:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Learn more:

https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

