Transport Chairs Market to Reach USD 2.26 Billion by 2032 | Surge in Growth Due to Rise in Aging Population and Growing Demand for Mobility Solution Accessibility – SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transport Chairs Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“As per SNS Insider Research, The Global Transport Chairs Market (輸送用車椅子市場) is anticipated to reach USD 2.26 billion by 2032 from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 at a CAGR 7.28% during forecast period 2024-2032.”

Factors such as growing population of geriatric population, increasing prevalence of disorders related to mobility and the development of healthcare infrastructure are contributing to the growth of the market. Since then, they have become a staple in patient mobility equipment, providing a low-cost, lightweight, and easily maneuverable wheelchair alternative for caregivers and facilities.





Download Sample Report of Transport Chairs Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6631

US Transport Chairs Market size was valued at USD 0.40 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 0.74 Billion by 2032 anticipating improved patient comfort and prevention of hospital readmission along with regulations compliance for accessibility in the country.

The focus of designs has shifted towards consumer and healthcare provider conscious choices for transport chairs that are sturdy and lightweight and have safety features that provide easy maneuverability. The growth is also being driven by the technological innovations of foldable frames, ergonomic seating, and lightweight materials across hospitals, nursing homes, airports, and public facility.

Major Companies in the Transport Chairs Market Include:

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries LP

Nova Medical Products

Graham-Field Health Products (Lumex)

Karman Healthcare

Compass Health Brands

Carex Health Brands

Invamed Medical

Sunrise Medical

Ottobock Healthcare

Hoveround Corporation

Permobil (including TiLite brand)

Vive Health

Invacare Europe (Rea brand)

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Merits Health Products

Nissin Medical Industries

Excel Wheelchairs (Med-Mizer)

Besco Medical

Segmentation Analysis:

By Frame Material:

In 2023, the segment of aluminum frame materials had the largest revenue share at 61% Manufacturers and buyers alike prefer aluminum, as one of the strongest yet lightest metals, it is naturally rust resistant and very inexpensive. Steel frame holds onto its niche markets with focus on long-term care, keeping both durability and heavy-duty use as key product drivers.

By Category:

The adult population segment accounted for 47% of revenue share in 2023 and is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period due to rising number of adults needing mobility assistance after a short term surgery, or due to short term disability that is result of injury The fastest growing segment is expected to be geriatric, owing to the ageing of the world's population, whilst the paediatric segment is experiencing growing uptake through awareness of providing mobility assistance for children with disabilities.

By End Use:

In 2023, healthcare facilities (hospital, nursing homes, and specialty clinics) held the largest revenue share by end use (63%). And those are new facilities are seeking efficient patient transfer solutions for a better patient experience and to alleviate pressure on caregivers. The growing proliferation of transport chairs in public facilities like airports, shopping malls, and government buildings is driving up demand as these amenities must meet regulations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Regional Analysis:

In 2023, North America dominated the transport chairs market and it accounted for 42.0% of share of the total revenue. The dominance is primarily attributed to the presence of sophisticated healthcare systems, high knowledge levels regarding patient mobility solutions, along with increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure. Europe comes next in line largely thanks to its large elderly population and even state funded elderly care. The Asia Pacific region will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare spending in China, India, and Japan as well as increasing government programs for public health to access the hospitals.

Need Any Customization Research on Transport Chairs Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6631

Recent Developments:

January 2025: Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare announced the launch of a lightweight foldable transport chair line designed for urban mobility.

December 2024: Medline Industries signed partnerships with large network hospitals in the United States to provide transport chairs to outpatient and rehabilitative departments.

November 2024: Invacare Corporation introduces a platform of smart transport chairs with digital tracking capabilities for enhanced tracking of hospital assets.

October 2024: Nova Medical Products introduces a transport chair collection that is flexible and economical with interchangeable parts to decrease maintenance expenses for providers.

September 2024: Graham-Field Health Products broke ground on a new manufacturing facility to increase production capacity for lightweight aluminum transport chairs

Statistical Insights & Trends:

In 2024, 62% of hospitals across North America indicated they were spending more each year on patient mobility solutions.

Transport chairs with aluminum frames are expected to continue to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.5% during the forecast period (2022-2032) owing to their popularity among healthcare professionals.

Increased consumer requirement in rehabilitation centers and corporate wellness are witnessing demand for transport chairs for assistance to postoperative patients.

Digital innovations, such as GPS-enabled hospital equipment, are being increasingly adopted for deterring loss and optimizing logistics.

Other projected growth is driven by government initiatives to increase accessibility to public spaces.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Draws from long-term production and distribution trends (2020–2032), highlighting capacity alignment with regional demand and prescription patterns.

– helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Draws from long-term production and distribution trends (2020–2032), highlighting capacity alignment with regional demand and prescription patterns. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Informed by adoption trends across various healthcare facility types and shifting user preferences, reflecting modernization of mobility aids and design innovations.

– helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Informed by adoption trends across various healthcare facility types and shifting user preferences, reflecting modernization of mobility aids and design innovations. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Inferred from distribution patterns and lead time variability in global production and delivery of transport chairs.

– helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Inferred from distribution patterns and lead time variability in global production and delivery of transport chairs. ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Relates to cost trends and regional healthcare expenditure where eco-friendly or recyclable materials are influencing procurement decisions.

– helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Relates to cost trends and regional healthcare expenditure where eco-friendly or recyclable materials are influencing procurement decisions. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. Connected to cost competitiveness, brand positioning across regions, and variations in payer-driven expenditure trends (public vs. private healthcare systems).

– helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. Connected to cost competitiveness, brand positioning across regions, and variations in payer-driven expenditure trends (public vs. private healthcare systems). REGIONAL DEMAND & PRICING INSIGHTS – helps you assess market maturity and price sensitivity in different geographies. Based on regional prescription trends and pricing analysis, offering strategic input for market entry or expansion.

Get the Full Report of Transport Chairs Market Report (Single-User License): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6631

Transport Chairs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.28% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Frame Material (Aluminum, Steel)



• By Category (Adult, Pediatric, Geriatric)



• By End Use (Healthcare Facilities (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Specialty Clinics, Others), Public Facilities (Airports, Shopping Malls, Others)) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.