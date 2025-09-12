Gelteq Technology Powers U.S. Product Launches of its Nutraceutical Products for Partner

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (“Gelteq” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: GELS), a clinical and science-based developer of gel-based oral delivery solutions, welcomes the recently announced product launches of Healthy Extracts, Inc. (“Healthy Extracts,” OTCQB: HYEX), whose products apply Gelteq’s proprietary gel technology, into the U.S. nutraceutical market.

The Healthy Extracts products are the first to reach Gelteq’s U.S. warehousing facility using Gelteq’s delivery platform, an important milestone that marks Gelteq’s transition from R&D to active commercialization in the U.S. This development highlights both the growth potential of Gelteq’s technology in large-scale wellness markets in the U.S. and its ability to meet consumer demand for innovative, convenient, and clinically-informed formats.

“We are pleased to see Gelteq’s technology expand into the U.S. market through our collaboration with Healthy Extracts,” said Nathan Givoni, CEO of Gelteq. “Healthy Extract’s launch demonstrates how our gels can be adapted to create differentiated, consumer-friendly solutions, while paving the way for additional products and partnerships across the U.S. market.”

The collaboration with Healthy Extracts, first announced earlier this year, began with warehousing and fulfilment arrangements which laid the foundation for Gelteq's entry into the U.S. market. With this launch, the partnership with Healthy Extract has advanced into active sales and distribution, underscoring the growing momentum behind Gelteq’s gel delivery system and the potential for additional partnership opportunities in the U.S.

About Gelteq Ltd.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a clinical and science-based company dedicated to developing and commercialising gel-based oral delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, sports nutrition, and other applications. Gelteq’s proprietary formulation technology aims to address challenges associated with conventional drug delivery, including taste masking, swallowing difficulties, and precision dosing. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com.

