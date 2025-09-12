Surgical Procedure Volume Database 2025: Comprehensive Surgical Procedure Volume (SPV) Insights and Market Forecasts - Segmentation by Procedure, Region, Care Setting, and Year

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Procedure Volume Database: Comprehensive Surgical Procedure Volume (SPV) Insights and Market Forecasts" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Empower Your Surgical Strategy with the Global Procedure Volumes Dashboard

Our Global Surgical Procedure Volumes platform delivers the clarity required to scale intellectually. It provides unrivalled access to the most comprehensive, accurate, and relevant information on surgical procedure volumes across more than 40 countries. Our database empowers medical device companies, healthcare consultants, and strategic planners to uncover opportunities, optimize targeting approaches, and accelerate growth in a competitive healthcare landscape. Includes yearly updates and multi-year forecasts. Get detailed segmentation by by procedure, region, care setting (inpatient vs. outpatient), and year.

Physician and hospital-level data to identify crucial partnerships and sales targets.

Go beyond macro-level trends with granular data on individual hospitals and physicians. Identify high-volume surgical centers, leading specialists, and influential stakeholders across therapeutic areas. This intelligence supports strategic partnership development, key opinion leader (KOL) engagement, and precise sales targeting-ensuring your outreach efforts are focused where they'll deliver the most value.

This is an annual subscription product that can be delivered in on working day. It provides the following:

300+ surgical procedures across 13 major specialties, including ENT, Urology, Neurosurgery, and Head & Neck, among others.

40+ countries, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and emerging markets

Yearly updates and multi-year forecasts, ensuring you stay ahead of shifts in surgical demand

Detailed segmentation by procedure, region, care setting (inpatient vs. outpatient), and year

Key Features & Advantages



Global Market Trends

Evaluate 10 years of historical data and potential future projections across more than 40 countries

Analyze a decade of global surgical procedure data, including forward-looking projections, to identify long-term trends and patterns across more than 40 countries.

Determine countries and emerging economies experiencing strong procedure increases throughout the world.

Uncover which countries-especially emerging economies-are experiencing significant growth in procedure volumes, enabling you to align your strategy with the most dynamic and promising markets.

Targeted Procedure Insights

Comprehensive Coverage of 300+ Surgical Procedures

Gain in-depth visibility into over 300 diagnostic and therapeutic surgical procedures across a wide range of specialties-including ENT, Urology, Neurosurgery, and Head & Neck.

Surgical Approach Segmentation: Open, Laparoscopic, and Robotic

Our platform offers a detailed breakdown of surgical volumes by technique-whether open surgery, minimally invasive laparoscopic methods, or advanced robotic-assisted interventions.

Hospital and Key Stakeholder Level Intelligence and Data

Access data from over 4,000 hospitals worldwide to support account targeting and market expansion

This database is also available to purchase by individual country and speciality.



Specialties covered include:

Cardiothoracic Surgery: Focuses on the heart, lungs, esophagus, and chest.

General Surgery: A broad field that includes many sub-specialties like breast, colorectal, endocrine, gastrointestinal, transplant, and vascular surgery.

Neurosurgery: Deals with the brain, spine, and nervous system.

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery: Deals with the mouth, jaws, face, and neck.

Otorhinolaryngology (ENT): Focuses on the ears, nose, throat, and head and neck region.

Paediatric Surgery: Surgical care for children.

Plastic Surgery: Involves reconstruction, repair, or replacement of physical defects.

Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery: Deals with injuries and conditions of the musculoskeletal system.

Urology: Focuses on the urinary tract and male reproductive organs.

Vascular Surgery: Addresses diseases of the blood vessels.

Colon and Rectal Surgery: Deals with the colon, rectum, and anus.

Gynecologic Oncology: Surgical treatment of cancers of the female reproductive system.

Ophthalmology: Deals with the eyes and vision

Countries covered:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Costa Rica

Croatia

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Turkey

United Arab Emrirates

United Kingdom

United States

Vietnam

