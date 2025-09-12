DPM Metals Completes Name Change from Dundee Precious Metals

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPM Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its name change to DPM Metals Inc. from Dundee Precious Metals Inc. effective September 12, 2025, following receipt of requisite shareholder approval at its special meeting of shareholders held August 13, 2025.

David Rae, President & CEO of DPM commented:

“Our name, DPM Metals, represents an important step in differentiating our business going forward. We are building on our long track record and well-established brand of successful exploration, project development and exceptional operational delivery from resourceful, acquisitive roots.

“Our core capabilities form a strong foundation for responsible, efficient production and project development. These characteristics will continue to underpin our high-quality development portfolio, trusted relationships with communities and our coveted financial position.

“The DPM initials are a link to the past, and represent our global team united in our drive forward to become a mid-tier precious metals company positioned to deliver above average returns for our shareholders.”

The Company’s TSX trading symbol will remain unchanged as DPM, and the new company website will be www.dpmmetals.com. Separately, DPM is pleased to advise that the official quotation of DPM’s CHESS Depositary Interests on the ASX Limited (the “ASX”) is expected to commence on a normal settlement basis on September 18, 2025, under the ASX code “DPM”, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.

About DPM Metals Inc.

DPM Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

