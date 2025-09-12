QFIA and Capvorth Partner to Build Cross-Border Compliance Practice Platform, Second Course Officially Launches

Singapore, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Professional trading platform Capvorth today announced a strategic partnership with the Quantelix Financial Intelligence Academy (QFIA) to launch the Second Edition of the Financial Intelligence Practice Program. This initiative brings together advanced cross-border compliance frameworks with localized regulatory standards, aiming to deliver world-class investment education and real-market training to investors across Indonesia and the broader Asia-Pacific region.









Capvorth: Bridging Cross-Border Compliance with Indonesian Regulation



As a globally oriented platform, Capvorth integrates cutting-edge AI-driven risk management technology with a multi-layered international compliance framework. While adhering to global standards, it also aligns with Indonesia's financial regulatory ecosystem to safeguard investor confidence.



Secure Fund Custody: All deposits and withdrawals by Indonesian investors are processed exclusively through OJK-supervised banks (including BCA and Mandiri), accompanied by unique regulatory verification codes to guarantee transparency and security of fund flows.



Multi-Layer Regulatory Protection: Capvorth follows international compliance protocols, coordinates with OJK's banking oversight, and-where relevant-adopts guidance from Indonesia's Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti), ensuring investors benefit from both global and local safeguards.









AI-Enhanced Risk Controls: Proprietary algorithms enable real-time monitoring of portfolio risk, intelligent allocation of capital, and enhanced investor confidence in live trading scenarios.



QFIA Collaboration 2.0: Elevating Practical Investment Training



With this second-phase partnership, QFIA now integrates Capvorth's live trading modules into its educational programs. This equips participants with hands-on experience in a compliance-first, real-world trading environment.



Program highlights include:



Multi-factor asset allocation modeling and training



AI-powered risk and capital management simulations



Institutional-grade investor behavior and execution exercises









Lucas Haryono, Founder of QFIA, commented:



"Our decision to deepen collaboration with Capvorth reflects not only its technology-driven compliance system but also its uncompromising standards for fund transparency. This program will empower Indonesian learners to acquire financial knowledge while practicing within a trading environment that genuinely meets international compliance benchmarks."



Looking Ahead: Compliance with a Broader Social Mission



Capvorth emphasized that this partnership marks only the beginning. Looking forward, the platform will continue expanding investment education and market training across the Asia-Pacific region, while also embracing corporate social responsibility.



Future initiatives will include collaborations with local charities and community organizations, with projects spanning educational access, community development, and Islamic philanthropic programs.



"Our mission goes beyond building a compliant and intelligent investment platform. We are committed to empowering communities. By combining compliance, technology, and social good, Capvorth seeks to help investors achieve sustainable wealth growth while advancing fairness and shared prosperity."



