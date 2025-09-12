Trends Shaping the $37 Billion Tumble Dryer Market, 2025-2034 - Samsung, Electrolux, Miele, Haier, and Maytag Dominate the Industry

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tumble Dryer Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tumble Dryer Market was valued at USD 21.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% to reach USD 37.1 billion by 2034. This growth is driven by urbanization, evolving consumer lifestyles, rising incomes in emerging markets, and significant advances in energy-efficient and smart technologies. Dual-income households and individuals living in compact urban settings are choosing tumble dryers for their convenience. Enhanced energy efficiency standards and incentives are encouraging consumers to upgrade to modern dryers.

Manufacturers are responding with feature-rich, efficient models that cater to residential homes and commercial settings such as laundromats and hospitality venues. Smart and connected capabilities, like app control and IoT-enabled diagnostics, are becoming standard, appealing to convenience-oriented and eco-conscious shoppers.

Gas tumble dryers led the segment in 2024 with a valuation of USD 10.8 billion and are forecast to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2034. In North America, gas-powered models are preferred for their faster drying times, lower operational costs, and ability to reach higher temperatures, which are critical in high-volume environments.

The clothing or laundry application segment generated USD 8.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034. This segment remains dominant due to demand in settings requiring high throughput and durability, such as commercial laundries and hotels, which favor commercial-grade dryers.

The U.S. Tumble Dryer Market generated USD 4.3 billion in 2024, with anticipated growth at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2034. Expansion is backed by consumer preference for time-saving appliances and increased investment in laundry infrastructure. Homebuilders in regions like Texas and Florida are integrating dedicated laundry spaces with standardized appliance hookups, boosting tumble dryer adoption.

Key players in the Global Tumble Dryer Industry include Samsung, Electrolux, Miele, Haier, Maytag, LG, Renzacci, Schulthess, Little Swan, GIRBAU, ASKO Appliances, Pellerin, Milnor, American Dryer, Dexter Laundry, and Danube. To strengthen market positions, manufacturers are focusing on R&D in heat-pump and hybrid technologies for energy efficiency, integrating smart-home features for convenience, and partnerships with homebuilders. Expansion of global logistics and sustainable initiatives bolsters brand credibility, while strategic campaigns highlight durability, performance, and support.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $37.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Regional

2.2.2 Type

2.2.3 Application

2.2.4 Pricing

2.2.5 Distribution channel

2.3 CXO perspectives: strategic imperatives

2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives

2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players

2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.5 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Future market trends

3.5 Technology and innovation landscape

3.5.1 Current technological trends

3.5.2 Emerging technologies

3.6 Price trends

3.6.1 by region

3.6.2 by product

3.7 Regulatory framework

3.7.1 Standards and compliance requirements

3.7.2 Regional regulatory frameworks

3.7.3 Certification standards

3.8 Porter's five forces analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 by region

4.2.1.1 North America

4.2.1.2 Europe

4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1.4 MEA

4.2.1.5 LATAM

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New Product Launches

4.6.4 Expansion Plans



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Electric tumble dryer

5.3 Gas tumble dryer



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Household

6.3 Textile industry

6.4 Clothing or laundry industry

6.5 Hospitality industry

6.6 Others (spa, Healthcare, etc.)



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Pricing, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Low

7.3 Medium

7.4 High



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Online

8.2.1 E-commerce

8.2.2 Company website

8.3 Offline

8.3.1 Mega retail stores

8.3.2 Specialty stores

8.3.3 Others (individual stores, departmental stores, etc.)



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, ($Bn, Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 South Africa



Chapter 10 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)

10.1 American Dryer

10.2 ASKO Appliances

10.3 Danube

10.4 Dexter Laundry

10.5 Electrolux

10.6 GIRBAU

10.7 Haier

10.8 LG

10.9 Little Swan

10.10 Maytag

10.11 Miele

10.12 Pellerin Milnor

10.13 Renzacci

10.14 Samsung

10.15 Schulthess



