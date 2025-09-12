Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 1.77 Billion by 2032 | Fueled by Rising Cardiac Arrhythmia Prevalence and Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems | SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“As per SNS Insider Research, the global Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market (抗不整脈薬市場) was valued at USD 1.02 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.77 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% from 2024 to 2032.”

Growing incidence of atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia and other arrhythmias, particularly in the geriatrics population is resulting in strong growth in antiarrhythmic drugs market. The demand for long-lasting rhythm-control medications is on the rise as the incidence of cardiovascular disease continues to increase, coupled with greater levels of screening and diagnosis. Technological advancement like new drug administration methods like transdermal patches, implantable systems which makes drug delivery easy and improves patient compliance and outcomes are expected to boost the market growth.





Get Sample Report of Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6766

The US Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market was valued at USD 0.30 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 0.51 Billion by 2032, is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.28%. The U.S. market growth can be credited to increasing healthcare expenditures, the high adoption rate of advanced treatment protocols, and government initiatives promoting treatment of cardiovascular disorders at early stages.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca plc

GSK plc

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Lupin Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Roche Holding AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Merck & Co. Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

Based on Drug Type: Beta Blockers dominated Beta advertising share, accounting for 35.20% of the overall international marketplace in 2023, due to their recognized effectiveness in controlling heart price and rhythm abnormalities. However, sodium channel blockers and potassium channel blockers remain important in treatment regimens, with research ongoing to help reduce side effects. There is also an increase in demand for calcium channel blockers and combination therapies, providing even more customized solutions for complicated arrhythmias.

By route of administration: the oral antiarrhythmic drugs segment held the largest market share of 72.13% in 2023, due to convenience, higher patient compliance, and widespread availability. Parenteral route is of paramount importance especially in acute setting like hospital-based emergency care. Innovative drug delivery systems such as sublingual products, transdermal patches, implantable devices, etc., are expected to show the fastest CAGR of 7.18% over the forecast period in the "Other" segment due to the high demand for long-acting targeted therapies

By Distribution Channel: Hospital pharmacy accounted for the largest share of 64.10% in 2023, as hospital-based management is crucial for cardiac emergencies and post-procedure care. Maintenance therapy continues to be prescribed through retail pharmacies for the most part, while online pharmacy represents a growing but still niche segment, spurred by telehealth use and the convenience factor for the patients.

Need Any Customization Research on Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6766

Regional Analysis:

North America held the largest market share of 38.19% in 2023, due to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high disease burden, and access to innovative treatment options. A close second is Europe, where there is strong government support for cardiovascular disease management programs and rapidly improving insurance coverage for antiarrhythmic drugs.

Region-wise, the fastest-growing region will be Asia Pacific, which is expected to record a CAGR of 6.76%, over the reviewed forecast period. Some of the key driving forces are escalating healthcare costs, increasing prevalence of cardiac health and increasing number of arrhythmias due to ageing population. As access to affordable cardiac care increases, China, India, and Japan are expected to be significant growth engines.

Recent Developments:

February 2025: Positive Phase III trial results revealed for next-generation sodium channel blocker with improved safety profile (Pfizer)

December 2024: Bristol Myers Squibb announced collaboration with a key digital health company to release an AI-driven arrhythmia-monitoring platform coalescing a drug-therapeutic drug regimen.

Nov 2024: Abbott introduced localized, programmable drug delivery to treat patients with atrial fibrillation with an implantable device.

October 2024: FDA approved a novel fixed-dose combination therapy of beta blocker and potassium channel blocker, simplifying treatment regimens.

September 2024: Sanofi expanded its manufacturing capacity to meet growing global demand for antiarrhythmic drugs in emerging markets.

Statistical Insights & Trends:

An estimated 59 million people is affected by atrial fibrillation worldwide, leading to persistent demand for antiarrhythmic drugs.

The number of hospital admissions from arrhythmias have increased by 12% in the last five years worldwide, highlighting the demand for accessible therapies.

Transdermal and implantable drug delivery systems are expected to see a rate of growth that is double that of typical non-invasive therapies, nonetheless oral medications remain dominant.

Biosimilars: New bio-related drugs, such as beta blockers to lower treatment costs and improve patient access.

Telehealth-enabled heart rhythm monitoring will hopefully enhance adherence and broaden the antiarrhythmic therapy outpatient marketplace.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS - helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. This is reflected in regional pharmaceutical spending trends on antiarrhythmic drugs in 2023, highlighting how different healthcare regulations and reimbursement policies impact drug availability and sustainability of treatment access in major markets.

- helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. This is reflected in regional pharmaceutical spending trends on antiarrhythmic drugs in 2023, highlighting how different healthcare regulations and reimbursement policies impact drug availability and sustainability of treatment access in major markets. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES - helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. By analyzing drug approval and pipeline activity trends from 2020 to 2025, the report offers insights into production capacities aligned with emerging therapies and generics entering the market.

- helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. By analyzing drug approval and pipeline activity trends from 2020 to 2025, the report offers insights into production capacities aligned with emerging therapies and generics entering the market. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX - helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Hospitalization and rehospitalization rates due to arrhythmias in 2023 provide indirect indicators of regional healthcare system pressures that could influence drug supply and demand balance, especially in underserved areas.

- helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Hospitalization and rehospitalization rates due to arrhythmias in 2023 provide indirect indicators of regional healthcare system pressures that could influence drug supply and demand balance, especially in underserved areas. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE - helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. The evolving generic versus branded drug market share between 2023 and 2032 points to the adoption pace of newer, potentially more effective branded therapies and generic alternatives across various global regions.

- helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. The evolving generic versus branded drug market share between 2023 and 2032 points to the adoption pace of newer, potentially more effective branded therapies and generic alternatives across various global regions. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE - helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings, and recent developments. The incidence and prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias in 2023, combined with pharmaceutical spending patterns, highlight leading companies’ strategic positioning and innovation pipelines aimed at addressing the growing burden of arrhythmia globally.

Get the Full Report of Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market Report (Single-User License): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6766

Antiarrhythmic Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.02 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 1.77 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.30 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Drug Type (Sodium Channel Blockers, Beta Blockers, Potassium Channel Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Other)



• By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Other)



• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.



