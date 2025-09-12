ProPhase Labs Stockholders Approve All Proposals at September 9, 2025 Special Meeting By More Than 75% In Favor

ProPhase Labs Stockholders Deliver Strong Mandate at Special Meeting

UNIONDALE, NY, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (“ProPhase” or the “Company”), a next generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company, today announced that stockholders delivered a strong mandate at the Company’s September 9, 2025 Special Meeting, approving all proposals on the agenda. With each proposal receiving more than 75% support, ProPhase received clear authorization to move forward with its strategic initiatives, including a significant increase in authorized shares to 1 billion.

This success follows the re-election of the Board at the June annual meeting by in excess of 90% in favor of each director.

“This strong mandate to increase the authorized shares gives us the resources to pursue strategic opportunities and innovative initiatives. In particular, this was an important next step in order to advance a potential crypto treasury strategy to enhance stockholder value and diversify our balance sheet as well as to develop and grow the Company’s current subsidiaries,” said Ted Karkus, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ProPhase Labs. “We are very pleased with the overwhelming support from our stockholders for each of these important initiatives.”

Final voting results will be reported on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company anticipates that it will be updating stockholders in the near future regarding positive developments in the Crown Medical Collections initiative to net up to $50 million in Covid accounts receivables as well as positive developments toward the commercialization of its BE-Smart Esophageal Cancer Test.

About ProPhase Labs Inc.

