Bitdeer Announces August 2025 Production and Operations Update

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining, today announced its unaudited mining and operations updates for August 2025.

Operational Update

Self-mined Bitcoin: 375 Bitcoins, an increase of ~33% from July 2025 due to higher average self-mining hashrate from energization of SEALMINERs.

375 Bitcoins, an increase of ~33% from July 2025 due to higher average self-mining hashrate from energization of SEALMINERs. Mining Rig Manufacturing and R&D: SEALMINER A1: 4.1 EH/s have been energized. SEALMINER A2: Total of 27.8 EH/s in mining rigs have been manufactured and an additional 1.2 EH/s are in final assembly as of end of August 2025. Of the 27.8 EH/s mining rigs that have been manufactured: External-sales: 6.0 EH/s of mining rigs have been shipped to external customers, including 0.1 EH/s that were shipped in August. Self-mining: 18.0 EH/s of mining rigs have been deployed in U.S., Tydal, Norway and Jigmeling, Bhutan, including 7.8 EH/s in August 2025. 2.7 EH/s of mining rigs are in-transit to Bitdeer’s sites in Norway and Bhutan. 1.1 EH/s of mining rigs are being prepared for shipping. SEALMINER A3: In final stages of preparation for mass production which is expected to begin in late September or early October. Machine level testing results meeting expectations. The specific machine models and specifications will be announced alongside mass production. SEALMINER A4: On track to achieve an expected chip efficiency of approximately 5 J/TH. Planning two different chip designs of SEAL04 to ensure success. U.S. Manufacturing: Bitdeer’s U.S. factory is actively in planning and preparation.

HPC/AI: Entered into advanced negotiations with a development partner regarding Clarington, Ohio site. Bitdeer.AI, the Company’s neo cloud business, reached US$8 million AI cloud ARR (annualized run-rate revenue) in August from providing GPU cloud services, with significant growth expected from Q4 2025. 8 NVL72 servers are being installed in Malaysia and are expected to start serving customers in Q4 2025. Successfully launched Relational Database Service (RDS). Actively developing AI Agent and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technologies to enhance knowledge base and AI cloud services. Investigating deployment of modular data centers at Wenatchee, Washington facility.

Hosting: The hosted hash rate remained unchanged in August 2025.

Infrastructure: Tydal, Norway (Hydro): 161 MW is online. The remaining 14 MW is expected to be energized by the end of Q3 2025. Jigmeling, Bhutan: 367.5 MW is online, with the remaining 132.5 MW expected to be energized in phases by the end of Q3 2025.







Management Commentary

"Our operational team continues to execute and we are well on our way to achieving our ambitious target of 40 EH/s of self-mining by the end of October 2025.” said Matt Kong, Chief Business Officer at Bitdeer. “However, we’re not stopping there. Over the coming quarters, we will continue expanding our SEALMINER fleet into our near-term global power capacity, putting us on track to become one of the largest vertically integrated miners in the world.”

Production and Operations Summary

Metrics August 2025 July 2025 August 2024 Total hash rate under management1 (EH/s) 44.2 36.4 16.8 - Proprietary hash rate 30.3 22.5 8.6 • Self-mining 30.0 22.3 7.8 • Cloud Hash Rate - - 0.8 • Delivered but not hashing 0.3 0.2 - - Hosting 13.9 13.9 8.2 Mining rigs under management 229,000 213,000 167,000 - Self-owned2 143,000 127,000 87,000 - Hosted 86,000 86,000 80,000 Bitcoins mined (self-mining only) 375 282 166 Bitcoin held3 1,934 1,667 290





1 Total hash rate under management as of August 31, 2025 across the Company’s primary business lines: Self-mining, Cloud Hash Rate, and Hosting. • Self-mining refers to cryptocurrency mining for the Company’s own account, which allows it to directly capture the high appreciation potential of cryptocurrency. • Cloud Hash Rate offers hash rate subscription plans and shares mining income with customers under certain arrangements. The Cloud Hash Rate stated above reflects the contracted hash rate with customers at month-end. • Hosting encompasses a one-stop mining machine hosting solution including deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining. 2 Self-owned mining machines are for the Company’s self-mining business and Cloud Hash Rate business. 3 Bitcoins held do not include the Bitcoins from deposits of the customers.

Infrastructure Construction Update

Site / Location Capacity (MW) Status Timing4 Electrical capacity - Rockdale, Texas 563 Online Completed - Knoxville, Tennessee 86 Online Completed - Wenatchee, Washington 13 Online Completed - Molde, Norway 84 Online Completed - Tydal, Norway 211 Online Completed - Gedu, Bhutan 100 Online Completed - Jigmeling, Bhutan 367.5 Online Completed Total electrical capacity 1,424.55 Pipeline capacity - Tydal, Norway 14 In progress Q3 2025 - Massillon, Ohio 221 In progress Q1 2026 - Clarington, Ohio 570 In progress Q2 2027 - Jigmeling, Bhutan 132.5 In progress Q3 2025 - Rockdale, Texas 179 In planning Estimate 2026 - Alberta, Canada 99 In planning Q4 2026 - Oromia Region, Ethiopia 50 In progress Q4 2025 Total pipeline capacity 1,265.5 Total global electrical capacity 2,690





4 Indicative timing. All timing references are to calendar quarters and years. 5 Figures represent total available electrical capacity.

Rockdale, Texas – 100 MW Hydro-cooling conversion has been fully energized.

Tydal, Norway – 175 MW site expansion has commenced energization and the full energization timeline has been adjusted to the end of Q3 2025:

161 MW is online.

All equipment has been delivered. The remaining 14 MW is expected to be energized by the end of Q3 2025.





Massillon, Ohio – 221 MW site is under construction and the full energization timeline has been adjusted to the end of Q1 2026 due to transformer delivery delays, labor storages and anticipated cold winter months:

21MW is expected to be energized by the end of October 2025.

The remaining 200MW is expected to be energized in phases by the end of Q1 2026.





Clarington, Ohio – 570 MW under contract – power and datacenter infrastructure to be completed in Q2 2027.

Jigmeling, Bhutan – 500 MW site has commenced energization and is expected to be fully energized in phases by the end of Q3 2025:

367.5 MW is online.

The remaining 132.5 MW is expected to be energized in phases by the end of Q3 2025.

Two 132kV transformers and five 220kV transformers have been energized in June 2025.

Delivery of containers and hydro-cooling systems have been completed and are now being installed.





Fox Creek, Alberta – 101 MW site acquired in Alberta, is fully licensed and permitted to construct an on-site natural gas power plant. The project is expected to be energized by the end of Q4 2026.

Oromia Region, Ethiopia – SPA and a turnkey agreement signed for the acquisition and construction of a 50 MW Bitcoin mining project in Ethiopia. The project is expected to be energized in Q4 2025.

Upcoming Conferences and Events

October 7, 2025: CEO Summit in Phoenix

CEO Summit in Phoenix November 10 – 12, 2025: Cantor Crypto, AI/Energy Infrastructure Conference in Miami

Cantor Crypto, AI/Energy Infrastructure Conference in Miami January 13 – 16, 2026: 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York





About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Bitdeer also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “look forward to,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

