Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Report 2025: Analyzes Growth by Type (Agencies, Insurance Brokers, Bancassurance, Other), Insurance, Mode, End User and Region

The global insurance brokers and agents market has experienced robust expansion and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. The market is set to grow from $467.3 billion in 2024 to $496.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%, driven by economic growth in emerging markets, rising healthcare costs, and insurance reforms. By 2029, the market size is expected to reach $636.99 billion, with a CAGR of 6.4%, reflecting increased demand in chronic disease management, middle-class expansion, and COVID-19's lingering effects.

Key trends involve the integration of AI, strategic collaborations, and moves towards digital transformation. The adoption of digital insurance portals and platforms is becoming vital, demonstrated by companies like Marsh & McLennan and Aon. Digitalization not only boosts sales but also improves efficiency, with 39% of agencies offering online services, and 78% leveraging social media to reach new clients.

The forecast reflects a slight reduction in growth due to global trade tensions, particularly US tariffs, impacting technology import costs and commission margins. These economic conditions necessitate the diversification and digital acceleration of market players to mitigate risks and maintain profitability.

Innovation remains central, as seen with platforms like Willis Towers Watson's Neuron, an advanced trading solution that enhances the connection between brokers and insurers, optimizing insurance processes. Moreover, partnerships like Bold Penguin's collaboration with Darkhorse Insurance Services exemplify industry efforts to streamline operations and enhance commercial insurance agent capabilities through digital solutions.

The market's dynamic nature is further highlighted by leading companies such as Arthur J Gallagher and Truist Insurance Holdings, which are embracing technological advancements and pursuing strategic mergers and acquisitions. These entities are continually adapting to provide enhanced products and services, addressing an increasing market demand for innovative insurance solutions.

Geographically, North America leads the market, followed by Western Europe, with significant growth opportunities in regions such as Asia-Pacific and South America. The major countries driving market activity include the USA, China, India, and several European nations, reflecting a broad geographic spread of opportunities.

Report Scope

The report delves into the largest and fastest-growing markets for insurance brokers and agents, analyzing their relationship with broader economic and demographic dynamics. It explores the impact of technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer preferences on the market. This comprehensive global report addresses these inquiries and more, providing insights into market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, competitive landscape, and trends.

Markets Covered:

Type: Insurance Agencies, Insurance Brokers, Bancassurance, Other Intermediaries

Insurance: Life, Property & Casualty, Health & Medical

Mode: Online, Offline

End User: Corporate, Individual

Subsegments:

Insurance Agencies: Captive, Independent

Insurance Brokers: Retail, Wholesale

Key Companies Profiled: Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, Aon PLC, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Brown & Brown Inc., and others.

Countries and Regions: Includes comprehensive data on markets across continents and regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Data and Time Series: Encompasses five years of historical data with forecasts spanning ten years, offering a deep dive into market sizes, GDP correlations, expenditure per capita, and competitive benchmarks.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $496.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $636.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Insurance Brokers & Agents market report include:

Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc

Aon PLC

Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Willis Towers Watson PLC

Brown & Brown Inc.

Truist Insurance Holdings Inc.

Lockton Companies Inc

Acrisure LLC

USI Insurance Services LLC

HUB International Limited

Beacon Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd.

Urjita Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd.

Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited

EFFICIENT Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd.

VIBHUTI INSURANCE BROKERS PVT. LTD.

UNISON Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd.

UIB Insurance Brokers Private Limited

MGA Insurance Brokers

Mega Capital

Roderick Insurance Brokers

Unity Insurance Brokers

Insurance Advisernet Australia

Fanhua Inc.

Chang'an Insurance Brokers Co., Ltd.

Mintaian Insurance Surveyors & Loss Adjusters Group Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Huakang Insurance Agency Co., Ltd.

Union Insurance Broker Co., Ltd.

JiangTai Insurance Broker Co. Ltd.

Air Union Insurance Brokers Co. Ltd.

Huatai Insurance Agency & Consultant Service Ltd.

Willis Insurance Brokers Co. Ltd.

Lloyd's of London Limited (UK)

Funk Gruppe GmbH

Ecclesia Holding GmbH

Insurance Brokers LLC

MAI Insurance Brokers Poland Sp. z o.o.

Meijers Assurantien B.V.

International Insurance Brokers s.r.o.

Arthur J. Gallagher

Lockton Inc.

Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.

NFP Corp.

Assured Partners Inc.

CBIZ, Inc.

Canadian Insurance Brokers Inc.

iCare Insurance Brokers

ALIGNED Insurance Inc.

Novamar Insurance Mexico

JAH Insurance Brokers Corp

THB MEXICO, Intermediario de Reaseguro, S.A. de C.V.

TTMS Argentina S.A.

123Seguro

Insur Insurance Company S.A.

SRC Brokers

Lockton Brasil Corretora de Seguros Ltda

Uai Brazil Insurance Broker

ALC Corretora de Seguros

Capital Shield Insurance Brokers L.L.C.

Nexus Insurance Brokers LLC

Wehbe Insurance Services LLC

New Shield Insurance Brokers LLC

Unitrust Insurance Broker LLC

Gulf Oasis Insurance Brokers LLC

Earnest Insurance Brokers LLC

Al Noor Insurance Broker

Arab Orient Insurance Brokers

Lusail Insurance Brokers

Glenrand MIB Limited

Howden

Northlink Insurance Brokers

Carrier Insurance Brokers

Glanvills Enthoven

Union Commercial Insurance Broker

