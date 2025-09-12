Coding & Marking Systems for Pharmaceutical Market - Global Forecast to 2030 by Technology, Application Area, End User, Packaging and Region

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coding & Marking Systems for Pharmaceutical Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmaceutical coding and marking systems are becoming mission-critical for ensuring compliance, product integrity, and efficiency across increasingly global supply chains. In an evolving regulatory and technology landscape, decision-makers are re-evaluating strategies to optimize quality, resilience, and operational excellence.

Market Snapshot: Pharmaceutical Coding and Marking Systems

The global pharmaceutical coding and marking market is registering strong growth as companies respond to stricter regulations, rising compliance needs, and complex supply networks. Industry momentum is fueled by serialization mandates and a shift towards advanced technologies, which are transforming how drug products are tracked and authenticated throughout their lifecycle. Together, these trends are redefining best practices for supply chain transparency and safety.

Scope & Segmentation: Enabling Compliance Across the Value Chain

This research provides comprehensive coverage of the pharmaceutical coding and marking landscape, analyzing key technologies, application segments, end users, packaging types, and regional dynamics driving market evolution.

Technology Types: Barcode, laser etching, active RFID, passive RFID, Data Matrix codes, and QR codes.

Barcode, laser etching, active RFID, passive RFID, Data Matrix codes, and QR codes. Application Areas: Anti-counterfeiting, authentication and traceability, inventory management, and serialization.

Anti-counterfeiting, authentication and traceability, inventory management, and serialization. End Users: Contract manufacturing organizations, distributors, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies.

Contract manufacturing organizations, distributors, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies. Packaging Types: Primary packaging and secondary packaging.

Primary packaging and secondary packaging. Regional Coverage: Americas (including the United States, California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan).

Americas (including the United States, California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan). Key Companies: Videojet Technologies Inc., Domino Printing Sciences plc, Markem-Imaje SAS, Matthews International Corporation, Linx Printing Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd., J.P. Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG, REA JET GmbH, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., Koenig & Bauer Coding GmbH.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Adoption of next-generation technologies-including laser etching, RFID solutions, and two-dimensional codes-is enhancing traceability and reducing counterfeiting risks.

Stricter global and regional regulations continue to shape strategies, requiring organizations to deploy interoperable coding frameworks that ensure compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

Collaborative models between manufacturers, suppliers, and technology vendors are driving integrated solutions that streamline operations and accelerate regulatory alignment.

Emphasis on sustainability and digitalization is influencing technology selection, with eco-friendly marking methods and cloud-based monitoring gaining traction across production environments.

Segment diversity-by technology, package, and user-highlights the need for scalable, adaptable platforms that can support high throughput and varied packaging formats.

Tariff Impact on Global Pharmaceutical Coding and Marking

The recent changes in United States tariff regulations have directly affected sourcing strategies and added complexity to global supply chains. Manufacturers are increasingly seeking local supplier partnerships and adopting nearshoring models to mitigate cost volatility and respond quickly to potential disruptions. Integrated support packages and strategic inventory planning are now essential for continuity and risk management.

Methodology & Data Sources

Research is anchored in both qualitative interviews with industry leaders and quantitative analysis, covering market trends, regulatory standards, and operational benchmarks. Rigorous triangulation techniques were applied to validate insights, supported by reviews of regulatory filings, industry whitepapers, and proprietary datasets.

Why This Report Matters

Enables executives to benchmark current coding and marking investments with emerging compliance standards and innovative practices.

Delivers actionable intelligence for risk mitigation, supplier management, and cross-team decision-making in a dynamic market.

Supports strategic planning by highlighting region-specific risks, opportunities, and partnership models for sustainable operation.

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Integration of serialization and aggregation features to meet evolving global traceability regulations

5.2. Adoption of two-dimensional data matrix codes for secure track and trace of high-value pharmaceuticals

5.3. Implementation of laser marking technology to enable high-speed coding on varied pharmaceutical packaging materials

5.4. Use of cloud-based coding management systems for centralized monitoring and remote quality control

5.5. Deployment of machine vision inspection for real-time verification of legible and accurate pharma codes

5.6. Transition to sustainable inkjet printers using low-VOC, eco-friendly inks for pharmaceutical coding

5.7. Integration of AI-driven predictive maintenance in marking equipment to minimize unplanned downtime

5.8. Compliance-driven upgrades for EUDAMED and FDA DSCSA 2023 serialization requirements across global supply chains

5.9. Customization of coding lines for personalized dosing and individualized patient packaging in specialty medicines

5.10. Implementation of RFID tagging combined with optical marking for automated inventory management and anti-counterfeiting



The companies profiled in this Coding & Marking Systems for Pharmaceutical Market report include:

Videojet Technologies Inc.

Domino Printing Sciences plc

Markem-Imaje SAS

Matthews International Corporation

Linx Printing Technologies Ltd.

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd.

J.P. Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG

REA JET GmbH

TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

Koenig & Bauer Coding GmbH

