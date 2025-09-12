The First National Bank of Mount Dora Marks 100 Years of Community Banking

MOUNT DORA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First National Bank of Mount Dora (FNBMD) today announced its centennial anniversary, marking 100 years of dedicated service to the residents and businesses of Lake County, FL. Since its establishment in 1925, FNBMD has remained a steadfast financial partner, committed to fostering growth and prosperity within the community.

Given the trend of bank consolidation across the country, community banks marking their centennial are rare. The City of Mount Dora issued a proclamation recognizing the bank’s centennial anniversary on Sept. 2 and provided the bank with the prestigious Key to the City at the bank’s Centennial Celebration on Sept. 10.

“Every decade has brought its own challenges, from the Great Depression in 1933 to the COVID pandemic in 2020,” said Bob White, Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO. “Through it all, we’ve supported the community as a stable financial institution, and we’ll continue to do that for years to come.”

Founded as Mount Dora Bank and Trust Company in 1925, the institution received its national charter in 1927 and was renamed The First National Bank of Mount Dora. Over the years, the bank has achieved several significant milestones.





For example, during the 1930s, the bank remained open during the Great Depression, providing stability to customers when more than 9,000 banks failed across the country. In 1965, it received federal approval to open a Trust department and became the first bank in the state of Florida to offer investment services alongside banking services. Today, the Trust department manages more than $1 billion in assets.



In 1985 and 1988, the bank expanded with a new branch in Sorrento, Florida and a second location in Mount Dora, Florida (called the Tri-City branch). In 2017 the bank formed a holding company, FNBMD Bancshares, Inc., ensuring continued local ownership and independence at a time when many other community banks were consolidating with larger banking institutions.



Most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic brought two rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program. FNBMD helped hundreds of business customers receive forgivable loans to keep their doors open. (More historical milestones can be found at FNBMD100.com .)



“We don’t know exactly what the future holds, but we do know that First National Bank of Mount Dora is committed to growing with the community. We look forward to being a source of strength and to serving our customers to the best of our ability over the next 100 years,” said White.

About The First National Bank of Mount Dora

With three bank branches across Mount Dora and Sorrento and Trust and Wealth Management offices in Mount Dora and Winter Garden, The First National Bank of Mount Dora offers a comprehensive range of personal and business banking services, including trust and investment management. As the oldest and largest trust company in Lake County, FNBMD remains committed to personalized service and community engagement.

