Multi-Cloud Networking Market Size to Reach USD 15.8 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Demand for Centralized Visibility Globally | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The multi-cloud networking market (Multi-Cloud-Netzwerkmarkt) size was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 24.25% over 2025-2032.

The major factor behind the expansion of some of the most significant segments of the multi-cloud networking market is the rise in enterprise adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies. To get optimal cost, performance, and resilience while avoiding vendor lock-in, businesses are increasingly adopting a multi-cloud model using AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud together. The shift requires unprecedented levels of connectivity and unified control over multiple clouds. As such, automated traffic routing, consistent security policies, and real-time visibility across environments are essential components of a successful cloud strategy, which requires multi-cloud networking solutions to achieve.





Multi-Cloud Networking Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 15.8 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24.25% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Solutions, Services)

• By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises)

• By End-Use (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Solutions Segment Dominated the Market in 2024

The solution segment leads the market in 2024 and accounted for 68% of the multi-cloud networking market share owing to the growing need by enterprises for unified control over multiple clouds, smart traffic routing capabilities, and secure interconnect between different clouds from vendor to vendor.

The services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, as enterprises are turning explicitly to the need for managed services, consulting, and support because of multi-cloud implementations that are becoming more complex.

By Deployment, The Market was Dominated by the Public Cloud Segment in 2024

The public cloud segment dominated the multi-cloud networking market in 2024 owing to its cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and global accessibility of cloud services. The hybrid cloud segment is poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period as organizations try to strike a balance between the private cloud control and the agility of the public cloud.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Segment Led the Market in 2024

Large enterprises segment dominated the multi-cloud networking market in 2024 and accounted for 71% of revenue share. The segment’s expansion is drive by the IT complexity in large enterprises, higher cloud budget, and the need for security, along with compliance requirements. The SME segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace over 2024-2035, as more SMEs move to the cloud to enhance agility while reducing infrastructure costs.

By End-Use, In 2024, the BFSI Segment Led the Multi-Cloud Networking Market

The BFSI segment dominated the multi-cloud networking market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024, due to the requirement of high data security and compliance, and the need for continuous service delivery through multi-cloud environments.

The manufacturing segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR owing to the fast adoption of Industry 4.0 with the need for real-time data exchange across distributed sites, the manufacturing segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR IoT integration and predictive maintenance.

North America Dominated the Multi-cloud Networking Market in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth During 2025-2032

North America dominated the multi-cloud networking market in 2024 and accounted for 36% of revenue share, owing to early cloud adoption, solid digital backbone, and physical presence of several key cloud service providers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to regional digital transformation, increasing cloud investments, and growing IT infrastructure, specifically in India, China, and Southeast Asia.

Recent Developments:

In July 2025, HPE finalized its USD 14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks, significantly expanding its footprint in AI-native and multi-cloud networking. The merger enables HPE to deliver integrated solutions across hybrid cloud environments, combining Juniper’s SDN expertise with HPE’s edge-to-cloud platform capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MULTI-CLOUD ADOPTION RATES, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL – helps you understand which industry verticals are leading or lagging in adopting multi-cloud strategies, supporting targeted go-to-market and product alignment strategies.

– helps you understand which industry verticals are leading or lagging in adopting multi-cloud strategies, supporting targeted go-to-market and product alignment strategies. INTERCLOUD CONNECTIVITY GROWTH, BY REGION – helps you identify regions with rapid growth in cross-cloud networking infrastructure, enabling planning for network service expansion and regional investment priorities.

– helps you identify regions with rapid growth in cross-cloud networking infrastructure, enabling planning for network service expansion and regional investment priorities. NETWORK PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION TRENDS (2020–2025) – helps you track the evolution of performance enhancement strategies, such as SD-WAN, traffic routing, and latency reduction, crucial for user experience and cost-efficiency.

– helps you track the evolution of performance enhancement strategies, such as SD-WAN, traffic routing, and latency reduction, crucial for user experience and cost-efficiency. SECURITY & COMPLIANCE INCIDENTS IN MULTI-CLOUD ENVIRONMENTS, BY REGION – helps you evaluate geographic risks and regulatory pressures related to multi-cloud security, supporting resilience planning and compliance readiness.

– helps you evaluate geographic risks and regulatory pressures related to multi-cloud security, supporting resilience planning and compliance readiness. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities for innovation and service differentiation by highlighting underpenetrated technologies and enterprise segments within the multi-cloud ecosystem.

