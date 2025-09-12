RedCloud CEO Unveils Bold New OS for Global Trade in Upcoming Investor Roadshow

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”) today announced the continuation of a roadshow of meetings and events in which the Company will be presenting its mission to solve the $2Tn Global Inventory Gap1 in Fast Moving Consumer Goods (“FMCG”), impacting businesses across the supply chain and the availability and price of goods for consumers across the globe.

Following a period of recent announcements, including introduction of the TradeX bulk trading program to unlock barriers to trade; a new global payments partnership strategy offering choice to businesses across our markets; doubling of retailer customers numbers; and the signing of a landmark joint venture in Saudi Arabia—the Company remains focused on scaling it’s mission through further global agreements and investment.

The Company is working on future product enhancements, foundation models and scalable machine learning algorithms based on growing volumes of inventory and bulk-trading data across FMCG categories. “What others are doing for LLMs, we’re exploring for FMCG supply chains, for example using foundational models built on AWS and Bedrock”, said Justin Floyd.

“With growing momentum in our operating markets and a powerful roadmap of innovation ahead of us, I’m looking forward to returning from meeting businesses on the ground in the Middle East to New York to meet investors, partners, the media and other organizations that share our vision for a new operating system for global trade.”

Upcoming Investor Engagements

Justin Floyd will be presenting updates to the Company’s vision, mission and strategy in New York at and around the following investor-related events:

Clear Street non-deal roadshow – week of September 22

Roth AI Summit – September 24

Roth 14th Annual Technology Conference – November 19

To request a meeting at any of these events, please contact event organizers directly or email RedCloud’s Investor Relations using the contact details below.

For any other inquiries related to strategic partnerships or media collaborations, please use the contact details below to arrange a follow-up.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedAI trading platform (“RedAI”), that facilitates the exchange of digitized FMCG inventory—everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to facilitate smarter supply-chain trade through the aggregation of market and inventory data surrounding brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud’s Platform, supply chain businesses are empowered by data driven market insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

1 Acumen Research Report “Fast Moving Consumer Goods Market Size - Global Industry, Share, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2023 – 2032", July 2024

