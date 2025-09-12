NCMS Releases Annual Showcase of Technology Innovation Success Stories in 2025 CTMA Magazine

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) recently released the 2025 edition of CTMA Magazine, its annual showcase for the Commercial Technologies for Maintenance Activities (CTMA) Program. CTMA, a 27-year-old partnership between NCMS and the Department of Defense (DOD), offers a unique program for industry, academia, and the DOD to work collaboratively on accelerated development of new technology solutions.

The program’s objective is to ensure US technology innovators can impact military readiness with the most up-to-date and best-maintained platforms, data, and tools available. CTMA initiatives focus on improving weapons system reliability and performance while reducing maintenance and sustainment costs. In addition, the program is designed to benefit not only our country’s military, but also the US industrial base and the public good.

Each year, CTMA Magazine highlights recent CTMA success stories and insights from a wide range of industry, academic, and DOD experts.

Coverage in this year’s edition includes successful projects focused on:

Solving sustainment challenges in contested logistics environments

Delivering on-the-job training with mixed reality guidance

Advancing shipyard operations with robotics and digital tools

Automating routine airfield tasks with secure command and control systems

Optimizing F-35 maintenance and repair with AI/ML tools



To view the electronic version of this year’s magazine, visit: https://ncms.org/news/ctma-magazine/2025-issue-13/.

About NCMS

NCMS is a cross-industry technology development consortium dedicated to improving the competitiveness and strength of the US industrial base. NCMS leverages a network of industry, government, and university partners to develop, demonstrate, and transition innovative technologies efficiently, with less risk and lower cost. NCMS enables world-class companies to work effectively with other members on new opportunities—matching highly capable companies with the providers and end users who need their innovations and technology solutions. The NCMS network benefits from an accelerated progression of idea creation through execution. Learn more at www.ncms.org, and at NCMS's LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f257705-1c88-4399-96e2-311a74cb7cff