Canadian Steakhouse reopens its doors in Regina with a revitalized new look

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After several weeks of renovations, Chop Steakhouse & Bar is delighted to announce that it will officially re-open the doors of its Regina location at the end of September. Situated at 2605 Gordon Road, the popular dining experience offers visitors a tantalizing choice of dishes in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.





Set over 6,900 sq. feet and under new management, the recently completed refurbishments continue to showcase Chop Steakhouse & Bar’s commitment to challenging the traditional perception of what a steakhouse should be. With a total seating capacity of 291, the extensive renovations that extend throughout the lounge, dining room, and patio were thoughtfully designed to create an inviting atmosphere that strikes the perfect balance of connection, sophistication, and comfort. Not to be forgotten, one of the biggest parts of the renovation took place in the kitchen, ensuring the food on the plate matches the new décor.

As the new General Manager of Chop Steakhouse & Bar Regina, Jonathan Yaffe is thrilled to be back open and a part of the bustling local community once again. “Over the last number of weeks, we’ve been extremely busy behind the scenes preparing for our highly anticipated return to Regina,” he shares. “The entire team are very eager to reintroduce everyone to our incredible brand-new space, which matches a diverse menu that is innovative, celebrates flavours and makes memorable moments for our guests, both local and visiting.”





Under the leadership of Executive Chef Stephen Clark and Chef David Smallwood, Chop Steakhouse & Bar Regina will offer an array of mouth-watering dishes that appeal to all palates. Our signature Steak Bites, an irresistible appetizer that will keep you coming back; a rich and flavourful Seafood Linguine with prawns, mussels, clams, and a light tomato cream sauce; the Butcher’s Board, a curated selection of premium cuts and accompaniments designed for sharing amongst friends; and a classic Prime Rib Dinner, slow roasted and perfectly seasoned, with the option to add a golden Yorkshire Pudding to complete the experience. For those who enjoy a sweet treat, the beloved Sticky Toffee Sundae is back on the menu, a delectable dessert filled with layers of warm sticky toffee pudding sponge, vanilla gelato, and whipped crème brûlée.

“For me, cooking is art — it’s an opportunity to get creative, combine ingredients, and draw from my previous experiences to bring each new dish to life,” shares Stephen. “Since I began my journey as Chop’s Executive Chef in 2013, I have strived to put together a menu that highlights the very best of fresh, local and seasonal produce. The goal is to take a simple idea, elevate it, and turn it into something truly special.”





Chop Steakhouse & Bar Regina looks forward to helping guests rediscover old favourites and try exciting new additions, made with sustainable ingredients and 100% Canadian beef. To book a reservation for the newly reopened Regina location, visit chop.ca.

Operating Hours:

Monday & Sunday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Tuesday to Saturday 11:00 am - 12:00 am

Happy Hour (Daily):

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm - Close

ABOUT CHOP STEAKHOUSE & BAR

Chop Steakhouse & Bar is a proudly Canadian company that started in Edmonton, Alberta, in 2006. Since our journey began, we have grown to 18 locations from coast to coast. The best way to explain Chop is that we are rebuilding the house that steak built.

Chop employs teams that are passionate and committed to steak excellence, and because of this, we combine the amazing qualities of 100% Canadian beef with modern, state-of-the-art cooking methods that set us apart from any other Steakhouse. This is presented to our guests with well-trained, educated, and passionate hospitality.

When you come to Chop, your experience is always memorable. Expect a high-quality, flavourful, and perfectly prepared steak experience that will keep you wanting more.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0924c8ea-8167-4cd1-8ada-97c9fb1b69a7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e41f6905-1dd9-4855-9964-9f2a6ff3a290

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df813612-7e31-4a45-89d3-702d2b26cc70