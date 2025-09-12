LITGRID AB announces selection process for the position of CEO of LITGRID

New energy group EPSO-G (company code 302826889, registered office address: Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

As the current CEO's five-year term is coming to an end, LITGRID AB is announcing a public selection process for a new CEO. Applications for this position will be accepted until 27 October 2026. The term of office of the current CEO, Rokas Masiulis, will end on February 22, 2026.

In line with the highest standards of transparency and good governance, the EPSO-G Remuneration and Appointment Committee, comprising primarily independent members, will assist the Board of LITGRID in selecting candidates.

Following the completion of the selection process and candidate screening, carried out in accordance with the Law on the Protection of Objects Important to National Security and the Law on Corruption Prevention, the Company’s Board will make the final appointment of the Chief Executive Officer from the shortlisted candidates.

EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy Cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

