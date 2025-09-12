Luxuriously soft supportive comfort, resilience and breathability

Worcester, MA, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar® Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) Vystar® to restart sales of Vytex® Cloud Bed-in-a-Box Collection of 100% all natural latex mattresses in three levels of support. This was previously one of our best-selling items.

The Bed-in-a-Box concept is a hit with consumers - transforming the $30 billion dollar a year mattress industry. Industry Bed-in-a-Box sales grew by 60% in 2017 and have continued to rise consistently. In a society that is now comfortable with online sales and enjoys the convenience of to your door delivery, Bed-in-a-Box sales now account for nearly 30% of all mattress sales.

“Having spent 50 years in the furniture and bedding retail industry, it is rare to see a product category explode almost overnight like Bed-in-a-Box has,” stated Steve Rotman, past CEO of Vystar and of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet. “We applied our expertise gained from decades of direct interactions with hundreds of thousands of New England consumers at Rotmans Furniture to help develop the high quality Vytex ® Cloud Bed-in-a-Box with the convenience of online ordering and fast delivery right to your door. .

Rotman noted, “Customers love it for life. You’ll sleep better on the soothing, uplifting support of an eco-friendly Vytex Cloud mattress whose natural breathability, and resilience provide supportive comfort for years. A better sleep means more energy for life.”

Buying a new superior quality mattress conveniently from home has never been easier:

Visit Vytex.com website October 1st, 2025. Select the support level of the mattress -- firm, plush or super plush. The 9-inch thick mattress - one of the thickest currently available from any bed in a box retailer - is wrapped in a high quality, quilted organic cotton over Joma™ wool cover that sets new standards of quality for the bed in the box market. Enter shipping address and form of payment – PayPal and all major credit card accepted. When Vytex Cloud Bed-in-a-Box arrives, place the easy to carry 14 X 14 x 36 inch box atop your bed frame Carefully open, wait two minutes for it to fully expand, revel in its beauty and comfort for the next 20 years.



Consumers have their choice of Twin, TwinXL, Full, Queen, King and California King sizes in Firm, Plush or Luxury Plush density. Vytex Cloud Mattresses come with a high quality, quilted organic cotton over Joma™ wool cover for natural airflow. Vytex mattresses include a 100 day free trial with satisfaction guaranteed or your money back, plus a 10 year warranty against manufacturing defects.





Vytex Cloud Bed-in-a-Box is available in 3 densities and features a high quality quilted organic cotton over Joma™ wool cover for skin caressing

Enhance your Vytex Cloud Bed-in-a-Box by adding Vytex Cloud Pillows and an optional topper to ensure your comfort from head to toe. Order yours today at www.vytex.com.

About Vytex foam

Vystar’s multi-patented technology means Vytex foam stays springier over the long-term, providing 20 or more years of decadently perfect sleep support. You can enjoy Vytex Cloud Bed-in-a-Box for years and appreciate that it is more environmentally friendly from production through its end of life after which it completely biodegrades.

Vytex ® is the healthiest, purest pillow material, offering the ultimate in comfort and durability:

Retains bouncy resilience for decades;

Buoyantly supports, and cradles your entire body without pressure points whether sleeping on front, back or side, enabling easy movement.

Virtually allergy and odor free. Multi-patented deproteinization process removes over 99.8% of natural rubber’s proteins that cause latex allergies and odor.

Vytex deproteinization results in a 90% stronger bond for a more durable latex;

Breathability ensures sweat-free comfort, resists moisture absorption and bacteria;

Vytex is naturally antimicrobial and repels bedbugs and dust mites;

Is naturally whiter (without bleach or dyes) and won’t discolor like petrochemical based memory foam or polyurethane foam.

Is sustainably produced;

Uses less water and bleaching agents, ammonia and other chemicals during processing;



About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the owner of RxAir® UV light air purification products that destroy harmful airborne viruses and pathogens, Vytex® Natural Rubber Latex (NRL), and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vytex is a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex for a stronger, more durable, yet environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable product that can be used in a broad range of consumer and medical products. For more information, visit www.vystarcorp.com .

