Thomas Global Systems delivers world's most advanced Abrams Main Battle Tank simulators to Australian Army

SYDNEY, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Global Systems, a leader in advanced technology solutions for the global defence and aerospace industry, has delivered all deployable variants of its M1A2 Abrams Systems Enhancement Package version 3 (SEPv3) Immersive Tactical Trainer (M1A2 ITT) to the Australian Army, completing a groundbreaking capability rollout that is now actively training Australian soldiers.

The new systems represent the next generation of Abrams simulation technology and are the world’s only full-crew simulators for the platform. Delivered in support of the Australian Government’s LAND 907 Armoured Combat acquisition of 75 M1A2 Abrams SEPv3 MBTs, the M1A2 ITT provides soldiers with high-fidelity gunnery, tactical and driver training in an environment that closely mirrors real-world combat conditions.





“The M1A2 ITT is the world’s most advanced Abrams training system, providing Australian soldiers with the best possible preparation for the demands of modern armoured warfare,” said Angus Hutchinson, CEO of Thomas Global Systems. “The delivery of these systems marks a significant milestone in our partnership with the Australian Army, and we are honoured by the trust they have placed in us.”

The M1A2 ITT supports the full training continuum — from individual crew roles to integrated team operations and networked scenarios — enabling soldiers to rehearse complex manoeuvres under instructor supervision. This approach drives continuous performance improvement while also reducing tank fleet operating costs, minimising logistical burdens, and lowering the environmental impact of tank training.

“As a world-first, home-grown solution, the M1A2 ITT represents a leap forward in how we prepare soldiers for the battlefield,” says Michael Hall, Vice President & General Manager, Simulation & Training Solutions at Thomas Global Systems. “By combining high-fidelity realism and cost-efficiency, we’re enabling M1A2 SEPv3 users to train more often, more effectively, and with greater tactical complexity than ever before.”

Thomas Global Systems’ contract with the Commonwealth of Australia includes the delivery and sustainment of both classroom and containerised variants. The M1A2 ITT is supported by a modern, sovereign supply chain that ensures long-term sustainability and operational readiness. This supply chain includes Australian companies such as Global Defence Solutions, Rockpress, Systematiq, Thales Australia, and others — many of which are located in regional areas.

With the successful delivery of the M1A2 ITT to the Australian Army, Thomas Global Systems is now focused on bringing this next-generation Abrams simulation technology to other Abrams user nations.

About Thomas Global Systems

Thomas Global Systems is an industry leader in the design, production, and support of innovative electronic systems solutions for aerospace and defense applications. Since 1956, the Company has gained international recognition for practical innovation and dependability. Thomas Global Systems delivers expertise in avionics, mission electronics and simulation & training solutions from facilities in Sydney, Australia and Irvine, California. Learn more at www.thomas-global.com.

