LYT to Debut Improved User Experience at APTA TRANSform in Boston

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYT is a purpose-built connected vehicle platform that helps cities, transit agencies, and public safety teams keep people moving safely and reliably. At the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) TRANSform Conference in Boston on Sunday, LYT will launch its redesigned experience — a simpler, more intuitive way for agencies to manage traffic flow, improve transit performance, and respond to community needs.

Over the past year, LYT partnered closely with agencies across the country to reimagine how teams interact with data. Leaders asked for tools that are easier to use, provide more accurate real-time information, and bring operations together in one place.

A recent nationwide survey of transit professionals underscores the urgency:

39% said their current dashboards are "only moderately user-friendly with frustrations."

31% described their dashboards as "somewhat challenging."

43% cited a "lack of real-time data accuracy" and the need to "manually combine data from one system to another" as their biggest frustrations.

44% said fragmented information "moderately" limits their view of operations, while 29% called it a "significant" barrier.

53% said they are "very likely" to consider a new dashboard that makes accessing and sharing data easier.

58% believe a more connected, user-friendly solution would "significantly" improve their ability to respond to emergencies.

What’s new in LYT

One connected platform. Transit, public safety, and public works teams can now manage bus priority, emergency response, and snowplow operations in one place.

Simpler design. A clean interface with clear menus, updated visuals, and a more intuitive map view helps staff find and act on information faster.

Real-time visibility and reporting. Teams can track vehicles, signals, and priority events live, and quickly generate route- and intersection-level insights without extra manual work.



“Agencies and communities need solutions that deliver,” said Timothy Menard, Founder and CEO of LYT. “The improved LYT experience was built alongside our partners to provide the reliability, efficiency, and clarity they’ve been asking for. With LYT, cities can give buses, first responders, and snow plows the green light to serve their communities when it matters most. They can even work toward giving high-capacity rail transport priority.”

LYT runs in the cloud, connects with existing signal infrastructure, and reduces the need for roadside hardware and ongoing field maintenance. Agencies can start with transit and expand to emergency vehicle or snowplow priority as their needs grow.

LYT will showcase the improved experience at APTA TRANSform, Booth #1212, September 14–17 in Boston. Learn more at https://page.lyt.ai/the-new-lyt-experience.

About LYT

