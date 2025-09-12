Cre8 Enterprise Limited Wins 2025 ARC Interactive Annual Report Gold Award

Hong Kong, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cre8 Enterprise Limited (Nasdaq: CRE) (“Cre8” or the “Company”), a Hong Kong-based integrated financial printing service provider, announced today that it has been awarded the MerComm Annual Report Competition (“ARC”) 2025 Interactive Annual Report Gold Award for its work on China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s 2024 annual report. In 2024, the Company also received the ARC Grand Award in Cover Design for AsiaInfo Technologies Limited’s annual report.

This recognition underscores the Company’s position as a leader in annual reports design and demonstrates its ability to deliver innovative and forward-thinking concepts that advance standards in the financial printing industry.

The ARC Awards are globally recognized as the world’s largest competition honoring excellence in annual reports. The program provides a global platform that sets high standards for the annual report industry, and receiving an ARC Award is regarded as a leading accolade in the investor relations field.

About Cre8 Enterprise Limited (NASDAQ: CRE)

Cre8 Enterprise Limited provides 24/7 integrated financial printing services for listed companies, IPO applicants and private companies in the finance and capital market in Hong Kong under its brand, “Cre8”. The services cover concept creation and artwork design, typesetting, proofreading, translation, printing, binding, logistics arrangement, uploading or making e-submissions of customers’ financial reports and compliance documents and media placements. In addition to these core services, it has expanded its offerings to include complementary design services such as website design, branding, and content creation for marketing materials. Moreover, it is now providing technological support to its customers by disseminating and publishing announcements, circulars, financial reports, and industry news feeds through a website of its “Cre8IR” brand.

