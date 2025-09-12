PXG Unveils 2025 Fall Winter Apparel Collection

Scottsdale, AZ, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, PXG® introduced its 2025 Fall Winter Apparel Collection, a bold reimagining of golf fashion through the lens of utility and uniform. Designed to transition seamlessly from the golf course to everyday life, the collection delivers modern silhouettes, custom prints, technical fabrics, and purposeful details that embody comfort and performance-driven style in equal measure.

The new season’s collection from PXG reflects broader 2025 apparel trends, including transitional silhouettes, hybrid lifestyle designs, and an elevated simplicity that allows golfers and style-conscious consumers to move effortlessly through their day. A palette of cadet blue, café brown, uniform grey, and PXG’s signature black provides a utilitarian foundation. At the same time, tactile fabrics – such as sherpa quilting, multi-yarn knits, and brushed technical jerseys – introduce luxury texture and streetwear influence.

“Our new collection is built on the concept of utility and uniform – apparel that fits and fits in just as much as it stands out,” said Jose Velasco Vega, PXG Vice President of Design & Production. “Every piece balances technical functionality with effortless style, and the addition of unique prints and textures allows golfers to make a statement.”

The PXG 2025 Men’s Fall Winter Apparel Collection is a refined approach to functional golf wear. The Uniform Full Zip Jacket, a clean-lined layering piece, delivers lightweight warmth and structured tailoring, while the Polo Collar Pullover brings a modern edge to a classic uniform look in flexible, freedom of movement fabric. The ½ Zip Quilted Vest provides core insulation without bulk, and the Slim Fit Pants balance athletic ease with polished style. Custom prints featured on the Unity Print Polo and Troops Polo bring a distinctive visual identity to PXG’s celebrated performance fabrics.

The women’s lineup balances elevated style and function. The Quilted Sherpa Skirt pairs unexpected texture with cool-weather adaptability, while the #SheGolfs Quilted Pullover provides a modern take on a classic sporty layer designed specifically for women. A refreshed offering of short- and long-sleeve polos, including the Ready to Play Polo and Tie Neck Long Sleeve Polo, are seasonal must-haves.

Custom print elements appear throughout the women’s collection as well, including the Alpine Scout Cardigan and All Over Logo Sweater, which integrate PXG branding in textural knits, delivering a fashion-forward finishing touch. Tailored trousers, plush layering tops, and lightweight outerwear round out the PXG 2025 Women’s Fall Winter Apparel offering.

“This collection reflects PXG’s evolution as a lifestyle brand,” Lindsay Weart, Senior Vice President of Apparel for PXG, shared. “We’ve embraced the season’s movement toward versatile, performance-driven style and delivered a collection that meets the demands of play in all contexts.”

The PXG 2025 Fall Winter Apparel Collection is available now at PXG Retail Stores and online at www.PXG.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Renee Parsons, PXG CMO, established PXG Apparel in 2018, ushering in a new era of fashion-forward, performance driven clothing. What began as an apparel line catering to golf enthusiasts who share Parsons’ love of the game, has since evolved into a collection for everyday play and elevated living. Today, PXG Apparel delivers designs that seamlessly marry comfort and style - built for anyone who appreciates fashion, function, and the confidence that a flawless fit inspires. PXG Apparel’s professional tour staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Nathan Petronzio, Seth Reeves, and Cristobal Del Solar. For more information visit www.PXG.com/apparel.

Campaign Images: https://brandfolder.com/s/6t67z3rb9tzq6hmbh7vqfgg

Ecomm Images: https://brandfolder.com/s/8bxrskgsw265mpmrrh85t9g

Contact Info



Leela Brennan

press@pxg.com

+1 480-387-5591