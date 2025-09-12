Budget Saudi Arabia Reports Strong Semi-Annual Results with 19% Profit Growth and 29% Revenue Increase

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budget Saudi Arabia today announced exceptional semi-annual financial results for the first half of 2025, demonstrating robust growth across key performance metrics and reinforcing the company's position as a leading player in the Saudi market.

Key Financial Highlights

Net Profits: SAR 168+ million, representing a 19%+ increase year-over-year

SAR 168+ million, representing a year-over-year Revenue Growth: 29%+ increase compared to the same period in 2024

compared to the same period in 2024 Total Revenues: Exceeded SAR 1.088 billion for the six-month period

Exceeded for the six-month period Consistent Performance: Sustained growth trajectory maintained since company listing

Strong Market Performance

The results reflect Budget Saudi Arabia's continued ability to capitalize on market opportunities while maintaining operational excellence. The company's revenue growth of over 29% significantly outpaces industry benchmarks, demonstrating the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives and market positioning.

"These outstanding results underscore our commitment to delivering sustainable value to our shareholders and stakeholders," said Fawaz Danish, President & Group CEO of Budget Saudi. "The 19% increase in net profits, combined with our substantial revenue growth, reflects the strength of our business model and our team's dedication to excellence."





Fawaz Danish, President & Group CEO of Budget Saudi

Sustained Growth Trajectory

Since its public listing, Budget Saudi Arabia has consistently demonstrated its ability to achieve sustainable growth while navigating dynamic market conditions. The company's performance continues to exceed expectations, with strong fundamentals supporting long-term value creation.

The semi-annual results position Budget Saudi Arabia favorably for the remainder of 2025, with the company well-equipped to continue its growth momentum and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the Saudi market.

About Budget Saudi Arabia

Budget Saudi Arabia is a leading company listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange. The company has established itself as a key player in the Saudi market, delivering consistent value to shareholders through strategic growth initiatives and operational excellence.

