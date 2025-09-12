Transportation Infrastructure Construction Industry Report 2025: Market to Grow by $1 Trillion During 2024-2030, Driven by Rising Demand for Roads, Rail, Airports, and Ports Supported by PPPs

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market was valued at USD 3.2 Trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 Trillion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.40%. The market is witnessing substantial growth due to the rising need for efficient mobility networks amid expanding urban populations, particularly in emerging economies. This surge in urbanization is accelerating the demand for improved roads, rail systems, airports, and ports.







Governments across the globe are ramping up investments in infrastructure as a strategy to boost economic development, employment, and public well-being. Additionally, the adoption of advanced technologies like intelligent transport systems and automation is enhancing the quality, safety, and efficiency of infrastructure projects. With growing awareness of climate risks, there is also an increasing focus on building resilient and environmentally sustainable infrastructure. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are playing a pivotal role in mobilizing capital and reducing project risk, while the expanding global tourism industry is reinforcing the need for upgraded and well-connected transport hubs.



Key Market Drivers

Government Investments and Policy Support



The global transportation infrastructure construction market is being significantly driven by robust government spending and policy support. Infrastructure development has become a central component of national strategies aimed at stimulating economic growth, creating jobs, and improving public services. Governments are directing substantial budgets toward building and modernizing roads, bridges, ports, airports, and railway systems to support growing trade, urbanization, and mobility needs.



In many countries, public-private partnerships have become a preferred financing model to execute large-scale projects, as they allow risk-sharing and access to private capital. For instance, India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways announced 44 port projects involving investments of INR 22,900 crore (approximately USD 277 million) planned for the FY 2024-2025 period. Such government-backed initiatives, combined with favorable regulatory frameworks and long-term strategic planning, continue to drive momentum in the infrastructure construction space globally.



Key Market Challenges

High Costs and Budget Constraints



The global transportation infrastructure construction market faces a persistent challenge in the form of high capital expenditures and constrained budgets. Projects involving highways, metro lines, airports, and railways require significant upfront investments and long-term financial commitments, which can strain public and private sector resources alike.



Governments in developing nations often encounter difficulties in securing sufficient funding due to limited fiscal space or dependency on external loans that come with stringent terms. Additionally, cost overruns caused by inflation, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and regulatory delays further escalate the financial burden.



Rising material costs - especially for steel, concrete, and asphalt - complicate budgeting, while maintenance and operational expenses continue to pressure available funds. In many instances, infrastructure projects exceed estimated costs by over 30%, creating risks for investors and undermining project timelines. These financial hurdles can lead to postponements, scaled-back developments, or complete cancellations, affecting overall market growth and project feasibility.



Key Market Trends

Adoption of Smart and Sustainable Infrastructure Technologies



A notable trend reshaping the global transportation infrastructure construction market is the shift toward smart and sustainable development. In response to rising environmental concerns and the demands of modern urban mobility, stakeholders are increasingly deploying intelligent transportation systems (ITS) that leverage technologies such as sensors, data analytics, and real-time communication tools.



Smart infrastructure solutions enhance traffic flow, safety, and fuel efficiency. For instance, adaptive traffic control systems adjust signal timings in real time to reduce congestion and emissions. Similarly, digital platforms for traffic and logistics management offer better resource allocation and operational planning.



The trend also includes the integration of eco-friendly construction materials, renewable energy sources, and climate-resilient designs to mitigate the environmental impact of infrastructure projects. As global urban centers strive to meet climate targets and accommodate increasing transport needs, smart and sustainable infrastructure is becoming a cornerstone of strategic development planning.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.2 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.2 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Key Players Profiled in this Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market Report

Larsen & Toubro Limited

KEC International Limited

Shapoorji Pallonji

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

Eagle Infra India Ltd

Reliance Infrastructure Limited

Dilip Buildcon Limited

Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market, by Type:

Roadways

Railways

Airports

Ports & Inland Waterways

Others

Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market, by Application:

Urban

Rural

Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market, by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s7ma1j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment