Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 19.06.30

September 12th, 2025                            

Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

Stop date of information Total number of shares forming the share capital 

Total number of voting rights
August 31th, 20258.937.085


Gross total voting rights:
15.435.792
Net* total voting rights:
15.385.681


* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights

Attachments

