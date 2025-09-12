GCT SUBMITS DELTAPORT BERTH 4 EXPANSION PROJECT TO CANADA’S NATIONAL MAJOR PROJECTS OFFICE AND URGES PLACEMENT ON THE PROJECTS OF NATIONAL INTEREST LIST

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Container Terminals (GCT) has submitted its Deltaport Berth 4 (DP4) expansion project to the new Major Project Office through the official Project Intake Form. GCT is also urging the Government of Canada to place DP4 on the Projects of National Interest List, citing its critical role in strengthening Canada’s supply chains, driving private-sector investment, and securing the country’s position as a global trade leader.

GCT commends Prime Minister Mark Carney for his pro-growth economic policies and his government’s commitment to accelerating approvals for nationally significant infrastructure. The company says DP4 represents exactly the kind of strategic, privately funded project that aligns with the federal government’s vision for economic competitiveness and clean growth.

“Prime Minister Carney has set a clear direction for Canada: invest in infrastructure that unlocks private capital, drives innovation, and positions our country for long-term success,” said Eric Waltz, President and CEO of GCT. “Adding DP4 to the Projects of National Interest List would demonstrate federal leadership and provide the certainty we need to advance one of the most important private-sector-led trade infrastructure investments in Canada.”

Driving Canada’s Trade Competitiveness

The DP4 expansion at Roberts Bank is designed to incrementally increase container capacity while minimizing environmental impacts and maximizing economic benefits. If approved and constructed, DP4 would:

Boost Canada’s container handling capacity by more than 2 million TEUs to support diversifying our trade partners and trade with Asia

Create over 10,000 jobs across British Columbia and Canada during construction and operations

Contribute billions of dollars to GDP growth and strengthen national supply chain resilience

Deliver leading-edge environmental performance through electrification and Net-Zero commitment, deployment of shore power, and building of ecological habitat offsets

Aligned with the Prime Minister’s Economic Agenda

GCT emphasizes that DP4 directly supports Prime Minister Carney’s national priorities — including trade expansion, supply chain security, climate-conscious growth, and attracting private-sector investment, and in GCT’s case, Canadian pension funds.

“This government has made it clear that Canada must compete to win global investment,” Waltz said. “DP4 represents exactly the type of high-impact, low-risk infrastructure project the Prime Minister has called for - private sector investment, partnering with public sector Port Authority, environmentally responsible, and nationally strategic.”

A Call for Federal Leadership

By placing DP4 on the Projects of National Interest List, the federal government would ensure a coordinated and efficient regulatory process and send a strong signal to global investors that Canada is a safe harbour for investment, committed to building the infrastructure needed to drive long-term prosperity.

“Canada’s position as a Pacific gateway is critical to our economy and our trading relationships,” Waltz added. “Now is the time for federal leadership to ensure the country has the infrastructure it needs to compete globally. Adding DP4 to the List is the right step forward.”

About GCT Global Container Terminals

GCT Global Container Terminals is a majority Canadian-owned operator at the Port of Vancouver and a key player in Canada’s Pacific Gateway. As one of the port’s largest employers and the operator of Canada’s largest container terminal, GCT has been a vital part of the Vancouver waterfront since 1907, when it began as Empire Stevedoring.

Today, GCT manages two Green Marine-certified gateway terminals—GCT Vanterm in Vancouver and GCT Deltaport in Delta. Together, they handle over 3 million TEUs annually. Through a commitment to safety, performance, innovation, and ESG leadership, GCT delivers consistent value to customers, supply chain partners, the workforce, and communities.

