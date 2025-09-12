Turkey $1.35+ Bn Construction Equipment Rental Market Trends, Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2030F

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Region, By Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Turkey Construction Equipment Rental Market was valued at USD 1.38 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.07 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.99%.

The Turkey construction equipment rental market is experiencing robust momentum driven by the surge in construction and infrastructure projects, heightened demand for flexible asset management, and growing contractor preference for operational efficiency. The rental model allows companies to access a broad range of machinery without the heavy capital burden of ownership, aligning well with evolving project requirements and shorter construction timelines.

Key trends include the increasing adoption of advanced telematics and GPS-enabled rental fleets, integration of digital platforms for equipment booking and tracking, and a shift toward electrified and low-emission machinery to meet regulatory compliance and sustainability targets.



Market Drivers

Rising Infrastructure and Urban Development Projects



The construction equipment rental market is benefiting from a surge in infrastructure and urban development projects that demand high volumes of machinery without long-term asset commitments. Government-backed initiatives, commercial construction ventures, and private sector investments are pushing contractors to seek fast, flexible access to a wide array of heavy equipment. Instead of incurring the high capital expenditure of owning multiple machines, firms are increasingly turning to rental models to accommodate dynamic timelines and shifting jobsite requirements. For instance, in 2024, Turkiye allocated over $35.5 billion for 12,041 public investment projects.



The transportation and communication sector received the largest share with approximately $10.58 billion (31.7% of total). The education sector followed, receiving around $5 billion (15%), while the mining sector was allocated roughly $3.5 billion (10.5%) with a 34% annual increase. The energy sector was allotted about $2.5 billion (7.5%), including $1.52 billion for the Sakarya natural gas field and $1.78 billion for other gas and oil exploration.



The agriculture sector saw an allocation of around $3.36 billion (10%) with a 132% annual surge, while the health sector received $3.15 billion (9.4%), of which $2.75 billion went to the Health Ministry, marking a 152% increase. For industry and manufacturing, approximately $504 million was designated, including $166 million for earthquake-zone industrial sites, $176 million for organized industrial zones, and $93 million for small industrial projects. R&D and innovation efforts were supported with $725 million, and universities received around $1.18 billion, up 109%. About $35.5 billion will be supplemented by $36.5 billion in external credit, with 71.5% of investments managed by central government agencies.



Key Market Challenges

Equipment Availability During Peak Demand



One of the persistent challenges in the construction equipment rental market is limited machine availability during peak construction periods. High project volumes, especially during favorable seasons, place immense pressure on rental providers to supply a broad range of machines across multiple sites. This often results in supply shortages, longer lead times, and project delays due to the unavailability of specific equipment models. Contractors may face the dilemma of compromising on machine choice or postponing project activities until the required equipment becomes available. Rental companies are working to scale up inventories, but balancing fleet investment with utilization risk remains difficult. Overinvestment in underutilized assets can reduce profitability for rental providers, while underinvestment leads to missed business opportunities and unsatisfied customers.



Key Market Trends

Digital Platforms for Equipment Rental Services



The adoption of digital platforms is transforming the way construction equipment rental services are accessed and managed. Online portals, mobile apps, and integrated ERP systems are streamlining the rental process by allowing contractors to search, compare, book, and monitor equipment in real time. These platforms eliminate the traditional friction of manual booking, offer transparency in pricing, and provide access to equipment availability across multiple locations.



Advanced digital interfaces also allow users to track machine usage, monitor performance metrics, and receive predictive maintenance alerts, enhancing project planning and operational efficiency. Rental providers are using these platforms to optimize inventory deployment and reduce idle asset time through dynamic scheduling and data-driven decision-making. The integration of telematics into rental fleets further enhances platform utility by delivering real-time updates on equipment location, fuel consumption, engine health, and usage hours.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Turkey

