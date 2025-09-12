Cryptography Market Forecast 2025-2030: Blockchain, IoT, and Zero-Trust Drive Adoption

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptography Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cryptography Market grew from USD 11.40 billion in 2024 to USD 13.16 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 15.78%, reaching USD 27.48 billion by 2030.

This growth reflects heightened investment in encryption technologies and key management systems as businesses respond to evolving cyber risks and global data protection mandates. The market's upward trajectory is shaped by new regulatory requirements, digital transformation initiatives, and the proliferation of connected devices.

Scope & Segmentation

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the cryptography market, focusing on key segments, technologies in play, and regional adoption patterns.

Offering: Hardware, services, and software designed for secure encryption and data management across enterprise environments.

Hardware, services, and software designed for secure encryption and data management across enterprise environments. Type: Asymmetric key cryptography, hash functions, and symmetric key cryptography deployed for secure communication, digital identification, and data protection.

Asymmetric key cryptography, hash functions, and symmetric key cryptography deployed for secure communication, digital identification, and data protection. Application: Blockchain and distributed ledger platforms, digital transaction security, non-repudiation systems, secure voting, communication protocols, and IoT device protection.

Blockchain and distributed ledger platforms, digital transaction security, non-repudiation systems, secure voting, communication protocols, and IoT device protection. End-user: Banking, financial services and insurance, defense and aerospace, energy, government, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, media, retail, and transportation sectors.

Banking, financial services and insurance, defense and aerospace, energy, government, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, media, retail, and transportation sectors. Enterprise Size: Large enterprises and small to medium-sized enterprises integrating tailored or modular cryptographic solutions.

Large enterprises and small to medium-sized enterprises integrating tailored or modular cryptographic solutions. Region: Americas (notably United States, Canada, and Brazil), Europe, Middle East and Africa (including the United Kingdom, Germany, and Gulf states), and Asia-Pacific (with growth in China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asian countries).

Americas (notably United States, Canada, and Brazil), Europe, Middle East and Africa (including the United Kingdom, Germany, and Gulf states), and Asia-Pacific (with growth in China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asian countries). Profiles Analyzed: Major vendors span a mix of established firms and emerging specialists including Accenture PLC, Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Thales Group, and Toshiba Corporation, among others.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Quantum computing and artificial intelligence are notably accelerating shifts in cryptographic standards, prompting organizations to reassess long-term security strategies.

Integration of cryptography with zero-trust architectures and cloud-native infrastructures is driving operational change and simplifying compliance with industry mandates.

Rapid adoption in banking, healthcare, and government indicates these sectors are prioritizing digital identity, compliance, and data integrity.

Expansion of blockchain and distributed ledger implementations is influencing cryptography demand, particularly for secure and transparent transaction ecosystems.

Large enterprises continue to lead comprehensive deployments, while small and mid-sized organizations are increasingly utilizing modular and managed cryptography services.

Tariff Impact: Responding to New Market Pressures

United States tariffs enacted in 2025 have increased procurement costs for encryption-related hardware and software. This has led companies to explore domestic sourcing, consolidate procurement, and rethink supply chains to balance costs while maintaining high standards for data security and compliance. As a result, interest in subscription-based cryptography services and cloud-native software has increased, fostering market resilience despite short-term price pressures.

Cryptography Market: Why This Report Matters

Enables informed decision-making on future-proofing organizational security with actionable insights on cryptography investments and trends.

Supports strategic planning by illuminating disruptive technologies, regulatory pressures, and nuanced market segmentation across industries and regions.

Equips teams to benchmark vendor capabilities, assess competitive positioning, and align internal roadmaps with emerging global market standards.

The cryptography market is being redefined by innovation and evolving threat landscapes. Industry leaders who act on structured, future-focused strategies will ensure organizational resilience, foster secure digital transformation, and maintain competitive relevance as cryptography standards shift worldwide.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global





