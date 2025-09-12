PlanChecker.AI Expands Platform with AI Chat for Construction Plans and Full Jobsite Execution

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanChecker.AI , a construction technology startup, has expanded its AI-powered platform from permitting and compliance into full jobsite execution, featuring new tools that enable teams to communicate directly with their construction plans, reduce delays, and avoid costly mistakes.

The platform now enables users to upload drawings and ask natural-language questions such as "Where's the fire riser detail?" or "What does the HVAC routing look like on the third floor?" and get answers in seconds. Teams no longer need to spend time searching through PDFs.

This functionality helps contractors save 20-40 minutes per field question and reduces the time to find specs, RFIs, and drawings to under 30 seconds.

The platform also performs automated reviews on up to 90% of submittals, catching zoning issues, code violations, and missing details before plans reach city reviewers. According to early adopters, this has led to fewer errors and faster approvals, with many projects avoiding over $100,000 in monthly rework costs.

"Our goal is to help construction move faster and smarter," said Matthew Raanan, CEO of PlanChecker.AI. "This isn't just a chatbot. It's construction-grade AI that understands concrete, cranes, and compliance."

Unlike point solutions that handle only isolated tasks, PlanChecker.AI connects permitting, compliance, scheduling, field coordination, and document management into one system. From plan review to on-site execution, teams can work in a single AI-enhanced environment.

Key capabilities include:

Conversational plan analysis – Ask questions about uploaded plans in plain language

Automated submittal review – AI catches issues before submission

On-site scheduling and progress tracking

Mobile overlays to compare field conditions with approved plans

Budgeting, materials estimation, and supplier comparisons

Sustainability insights for energy efficiency and resilience

By bridging planning and execution with AI, PlanChecker.AI supports contractors, architects, engineers, and regulators with tools for real-time decision-making.

To learn more, visit https://planchecker.ai .

About PlanChecker.AI

PlanChecker.AI is a construction-focused AI platform based in Los Angeles. The company's mission is to reduce delays, errors, and costs in construction by combining permitting, compliance, and jobsite execution into a single intelligent system.

Media Contact

Registered Company Name: Plan Checker AI Inc.

Contact Person: Matthew Raanan

Email: matthew.raanan@planchecker.ai

Website: https://planchecker.ai

