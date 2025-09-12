Ceramics Market Research Outlook Report 2025: Emerging Role of Polymer-Derived Ceramics in Additive Manufacturing and Three-Dimensional Printing

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramics Markets: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for ceramics is expected to grow from $41.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $62.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.



The global ceramics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising demand across industries, including healthcare, electronics, aerospace, automotive and energy. Ceramics, known for their exceptional mechanical, thermal and chemical properties, are being increasingly utilized in advanced applications, leading to the expansion of specialized segments, such as bioceramics, electroceramics, technical ceramics, polymer-derived ceramics (PDCs), 3D-printed ceramics and transparent ceramics.



Technological Advances and Applications



Technological advances across bioceramics, electroceramics, technical ceramics, PDCs, 3D-printed ceramics and transparent ceramics reflect a convergence of innovations in material science, nanotechnology and manufacturing. Processing techniques, such as additive manufacturing and precursor engineering, have enabled the development of ceramics with superior mechanical strength, thermal stability and functional properties. Three-dimensional printing allows for complex component structure and customization, benefiting both bioceramics for implants and technical ceramics for aerospace parts.



Breakthroughs in nanostructuring and surface modification are also improving the performance of bioceramics in medical applications and electroceramics in sensors and actuators. PDCs offer new pathways for fabricating lightweight, high-temperature materials, often integrating with 3D-printing technologies for miniaturized electronic components. Transparent ceramics achieve high optical clarity and durability for defense and optical systems, thus benefiting from these same processing advances.





This report analyzes the global market for ceramics by segmenting it based on product type, end use and region. These market segments are analyzed at the global and regional levels. The base year for this analysis is 2024, and market estimates and forecasts are given from 2025 through 2030. The market estimates are provided in terms of revenue ($ million).



The product type is further sub-segmented into technical ceramics, bioceramics, electroceramics, polymer-derived ceramics (PCDs), three-dimensional (3D)-printed ceramics and transparent ceramics. Each sub-segment is based on material, end use and region.

Report Scope

197 data tables and 57 additional tables

Analyses of the trends in the global ceramics market, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's current size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by product type, type, application, material type, end-use industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

An analysis of emerging trends and other developments in the industry

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Company profiles, including;3M, CeramTec GmbH, CUMI, KYOCERA., Materion Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 367 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $41.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Technical Ceramics

Bioceramics

Electroceramics

Polymer-Derived Ceramics

Three-Dimensional Printed Ceramics

Transparent Ceramics

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional and Emerging Markets

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Ceramics

Bioceramics

Key Properties of Bioceramics

Bioceramics Applications

Materials Used for Bioceramics

Examples of Bioceramics

Bioceramic Types

Electroceramics

Applications for Electroceramics

Technical Ceramics

Classification of Technical Ceramics

Key Properties of Technical Ceramics

Technical Ceramics vs. Traditional Ceramics

Polymer-Derived Ceramics

Key Properties of Polymer-Derived Ceramics

Uses of Polymer-Derived Ceramics

Three-Dimensional Printed Ceramics

Three-Dimensional Printing with Technical Ceramics

Uses of Three-Dimensional Printed Ceramics

Transparent Ceramics

Composition and Production Techniques

Properties of Transparent Ceramics

Applications for Transparent Ceramics

Supply Chain Analysis

Bioceramics

Electroceramics

Technical Ceramics

Polymer-Derived Ceramics

Three-Dimensional Printed Ceramics

Transparent Ceramics

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Technical Ceramics in High-Performance Coatings Growing Adoption of Bioceramics in Dental Restoration Growth of Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering are Expanding Bioceramics Usage Expanding Applications of Electroceramics in Consumer Electronics Miniaturization High-Temperature Stability of Polymer-Derived Ceramics in Aerospace and Defense and Energy Systems Expansion of Optoelectronics and Photonics Led to Increased Demand for Transparent Ceramics

Market Opportunities Electrification and Automation of the Automotive Industry Emerging Role of Polymer-Derived Ceramics in Additive Manufacturing and Three-Dimensional Printing Development of Next-Generation Smart Ceramics and Self-Healing Materials

Market Challenges High Cost of Materials and Processing of Ceramics Competition from Alternative Materials in the Advanced Ceramics Market



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Advances and Innovations in Advanced Ceramics

Additive Manufacturing

Nanostructured and High-Entropy Ceramics

Self-Healing Ceramics and Smart Ceramics

Next-Generation Solid-State Batteries and Energy Storage

Advanced Ceramic Coatings and Thermal Barrier Coatings

Biomedical Nanoceramics and Bioprinting

Ceramic Membranes and Environmental Applications

Transparent Ceramics for Optical and Defense Applications

Key Trends Driving Innovation in the Industry

Use of Green Manufacturing Techniques to Reduce Environmental Impact

Hybrid Ceramics with Nanocomposites and Functionalized Coatings

Advances in Ceramic-Based Electronics

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Technical Ceramics Segmentation Breakdown

Bioceramics Segmentation Breakdown

Electroceramics Segmentation Breakdown

Polymer-Derived Ceramics Segmentation Breakdown

Three-Dimensional Printed Ceramics Segmentation Breakdown

Transparent Ceramics Segmentation Breakdown

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Key Highlights

Market Player Positioning

Market Player Positioning Analysis

Strategic Initiatives

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Ceramics Industry: An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the Ceramics Industry

ESG Practices in the Ceramics Industry

Emerging Sustainability Trends

Company Profiles

3M

Abm Advance Ball Mill Inc.

Advanced Ceramic Materials

Applied Ceramics Inc.

Cam Bioceramics

Ceramco Inc.

Ceramtec Gmbh

Cerion Llc.

Coorstek Inc.

Cumi

Denka Co. Ltd.

Dsm-Firmenich

Elan Technology

Electro Ceramic Industries

Ferrotec (Usa) Corp.

General Atomics

General Electric Co. (Ge Aerospace)

Himed

Innovacera

International Syalons (Newcastle) Ltd.

Kyocera Corp.

Materion Corp.

Mcdanel Advanced Material Technologies Llc

Morgan Advanced Materials

Saint-Gobain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wznfq4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment