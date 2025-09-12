Ceramics Market Research Outlook Report 2025: Emerging Role of Polymer-Derived Ceramics in Additive Manufacturing and Three-Dimensional Printing

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramics Markets: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for ceramics is expected to grow from $41.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $62.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
The global ceramics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising demand across industries, including healthcare, electronics, aerospace, automotive and energy. Ceramics, known for their exceptional mechanical, thermal and chemical properties, are being increasingly utilized in advanced applications, leading to the expansion of specialized segments, such as bioceramics, electroceramics, technical ceramics, polymer-derived ceramics (PDCs), 3D-printed ceramics and transparent ceramics.
Technological Advances and Applications
Technological advances across bioceramics, electroceramics, technical ceramics, PDCs, 3D-printed ceramics and transparent ceramics reflect a convergence of innovations in material science, nanotechnology and manufacturing. Processing techniques, such as additive manufacturing and precursor engineering, have enabled the development of ceramics with superior mechanical strength, thermal stability and functional properties. Three-dimensional printing allows for complex component structure and customization, benefiting both bioceramics for implants and technical ceramics for aerospace parts.
Breakthroughs in nanostructuring and surface modification are also improving the performance of bioceramics in medical applications and electroceramics in sensors and actuators. PDCs offer new pathways for fabricating lightweight, high-temperature materials, often integrating with 3D-printing technologies for miniaturized electronic components. Transparent ceramics achieve high optical clarity and durability for defense and optical systems, thus benefiting from these same processing advances.
This report analyzes the global market for ceramics by segmenting it based on product type, end use and region. These market segments are analyzed at the global and regional levels. The base year for this analysis is 2024, and market estimates and forecasts are given from 2025 through 2030. The market estimates are provided in terms of revenue ($ million).
The product type is further sub-segmented into technical ceramics, bioceramics, electroceramics, polymer-derived ceramics (PCDs), three-dimensional (3D)-printed ceramics and transparent ceramics. Each sub-segment is based on material, end use and region.
Report Scope
- 197 data tables and 57 additional tables
- Analyses of the trends in the global ceramics market, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's current size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by product type, type, application, material type, end-use industry and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- An analysis of emerging trends and other developments in the industry
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Company profiles, including;3M, CeramTec GmbH, CUMI, KYOCERA., Materion Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|367
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$41.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$62.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Technical Ceramics
- Bioceramics
- Electroceramics
- Polymer-Derived Ceramics
- Three-Dimensional Printed Ceramics
- Transparent Ceramics
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Ceramics
- Bioceramics
- Key Properties of Bioceramics
- Bioceramics Applications
- Materials Used for Bioceramics
- Examples of Bioceramics
- Bioceramic Types
- Electroceramics
- Applications for Electroceramics
- Technical Ceramics
- Classification of Technical Ceramics
- Key Properties of Technical Ceramics
- Technical Ceramics vs. Traditional Ceramics
- Polymer-Derived Ceramics
- Key Properties of Polymer-Derived Ceramics
- Uses of Polymer-Derived Ceramics
- Three-Dimensional Printed Ceramics
- Three-Dimensional Printing with Technical Ceramics
- Uses of Three-Dimensional Printed Ceramics
- Transparent Ceramics
- Composition and Production Techniques
- Properties of Transparent Ceramics
- Applications for Transparent Ceramics
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Bioceramics
- Electroceramics
- Technical Ceramics
- Polymer-Derived Ceramics
- Three-Dimensional Printed Ceramics
- Transparent Ceramics
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Technical Ceramics in High-Performance Coatings
- Growing Adoption of Bioceramics in Dental Restoration
- Growth of Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering are Expanding Bioceramics Usage
- Expanding Applications of Electroceramics in Consumer Electronics Miniaturization
- High-Temperature Stability of Polymer-Derived Ceramics in Aerospace and Defense and Energy Systems
- Expansion of Optoelectronics and Photonics Led to Increased Demand for Transparent Ceramics
- Market Opportunities
- Electrification and Automation of the Automotive Industry
- Emerging Role of Polymer-Derived Ceramics in Additive Manufacturing and Three-Dimensional Printing
- Development of Next-Generation Smart Ceramics and Self-Healing Materials
- Market Challenges
- High Cost of Materials and Processing of Ceramics
- Competition from Alternative Materials in the Advanced Ceramics Market
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Advances and Innovations in Advanced Ceramics
- Additive Manufacturing
- Nanostructured and High-Entropy Ceramics
- Self-Healing Ceramics and Smart Ceramics
- Next-Generation Solid-State Batteries and Energy Storage
- Advanced Ceramic Coatings and Thermal Barrier Coatings
- Biomedical Nanoceramics and Bioprinting
- Ceramic Membranes and Environmental Applications
- Transparent Ceramics for Optical and Defense Applications
- Key Trends Driving Innovation in the Industry
- Use of Green Manufacturing Techniques to Reduce Environmental Impact
- Hybrid Ceramics with Nanocomposites and Functionalized Coatings
- Advances in Ceramic-Based Electronics
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Technical Ceramics Segmentation Breakdown
- Bioceramics Segmentation Breakdown
- Electroceramics Segmentation Breakdown
- Polymer-Derived Ceramics Segmentation Breakdown
- Three-Dimensional Printed Ceramics Segmentation Breakdown
- Transparent Ceramics Segmentation Breakdown
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Key Highlights
- Market Player Positioning
- Market Player Positioning Analysis
- Strategic Initiatives
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Ceramics Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in the Ceramics Industry
- ESG Practices in the Ceramics Industry
- Emerging Sustainability Trends
Company Profiles
- 3M
- Abm Advance Ball Mill Inc.
- Advanced Ceramic Materials
- Applied Ceramics Inc.
- Cam Bioceramics
- Ceramco Inc.
- Ceramtec Gmbh
- Cerion Llc.
- Coorstek Inc.
- Cumi
- Denka Co. Ltd.
- Dsm-Firmenich
- Elan Technology
- Electro Ceramic Industries
- Ferrotec (Usa) Corp.
- General Atomics
- General Electric Co. (Ge Aerospace)
- Himed
- Innovacera
- International Syalons (Newcastle) Ltd.
- Kyocera Corp.
- Materion Corp.
- Mcdanel Advanced Material Technologies Llc
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Saint-Gobain
