Exponents Ranked #1087 on the 2025 Inc. 5000

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the only prominent brand focused solely on supporting owners and leaders of growing private businesses, has ranked Exponents as no. 1087 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list. The recognition reflects Exponents’ 3x revenue growth over the past three years and marks a major milestone for the privately held booth design and build company.

The Inc. 5000 has long been a benchmark of entrepreneurial success, spotlighting independent private businesses driving growth and innovation in the USA. For Exponents, the recognition underscores the strength of its turnkey trade show booth rental services and its reputation for delivering reliable, stress-free exhibiting experiences.

Growth Backed by People and Presence

Exponents’ Inc. 5000 placement reflects more than revenue growth. From two facilities in 2020, they have expanded to have four production hubs across the country; the company has designed and delivered booths in more than 70 cities across the U.S., building a nationwide footprint that allows it to serve exhibitors with speed, efficiency, and on-site support.

“Being ranked #1087 on the Inc. 5000 is a tremendous honor,” said Rajnikant Kedia, CEO of Exponents. “It shows that our growth is built on creativity, reliability, and the partnerships we’ve nurtured with clients. And as I often remind our team—our best is yet to come.”

Looking Ahead

Achieving this feat amongst rising cost pressure and market uncertainty in the trade show space, is quite commendable for a company the size of Exponents. With more than four decades of experience, Exponents continues to focus on booth design that combines creativity with flawless execution and delivery. The combination of its commitment to growth and industry recognition signals that the company is well-positioned to continue setting standards in the trade show industry.

About Exponents

Exponents is a U.S.-based leader in turnkey trade show booth rentals, backed by a dedicated in-house team at production facilities in San Diego, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Dallas. From design to delivery and dismantle, the company handles the entire process inhouse with low dependence on third party vendors. With transparent fixed pricing and a focus on turnkey service, Exponents is redefining what it means to exhibit stress-free—one booth at a time. www.exponents.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94fe9a0a-edd6-467e-90ef-11e8e1b591b7