Highway, Street, & Bridge Construction Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Regional Agendas Offer Targeted Growth, Tariff-induced Material Cost are Driving Innovative Procurement Strategies

The global highway, street, and bridge construction market grew from USD 3.14 trillion in 2024 to USD 3.33 trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.36 trillion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5.60%.

The highway, street, and bridge construction sector is entering a period of accelerated change. Industry leaders are confronting new operational realities in project delivery, technology adaptation, and supply chain management, balancing rising expectations around safety, sustainability, and efficiency.

This market reflects substantial government and private investment aimed at strengthening foundational infrastructure, ensuring future-ready transport networks, and accommodating rising connectivity demands.

Scope & Segmentation for Strategic Decision-Making

Senior decision-makers will benefit from a detailed segmentation spanning service offerings, structural applications, construction approaches, end users, and project sizes. This structured analysis enables a clear perspective on where opportunities and challenges converge:

Service Types: Maintenance and rehabilitation, corrective maintenance (base repair, pothole repair), preventive maintenance (crack sealing, micro surfacing, surface sealing), rehabilitation (full depth reconstruction, overlay rehabilitation), and new construction.

Key Takeaways for Industry Leaders

Technological integration-especially digital modeling and automated construction-enhances project collaboration and workflow efficiencies across diverse stakeholder groups.

Sustainability objectives are driving early use of low-carbon concrete, recycled asphalt, and green procurement criteria, positioning adaptive firms at the forefront of project eligibility.

Performance-driven maintenance and lifecycle optimization are reshaping value propositions, as both public and private stakeholders seek reliable long-term asset outcomes.

Diversification of project funding, via public-private partnerships and innovative contracts, mitigates risk and supports capital allocation flexibility.

Regional infrastructure agendas reveal significant differences: North America emphasizes asset renewal, Europe drives green transition, the Middle East focuses on smart systems, and Asia-Pacific invests aggressively in network expansion.

Strategic alliances and partnership models support access to new technologies, localize capabilities, and reduce geopolitical and supply risk exposure.

Market Dynamics



Implementation of digital twin technology and machine learning for predictive infrastructure maintenance

Rising use of ultra-high performance concrete overlays and fiber reinforcement for enhanced bridge durability

Integration of Internet of Things sensors for real-time traffic flow and structural health monitoring on highways

Adoption of autonomous and semi-autonomous construction equipment for accelerated road and bridge building

Development of modular bridge components to reduce onsite construction time and traffic disruption

Expansion of sustainable materials like recycled plastic composites and low-carbon cement alternatives in road projects

Increasing investment in green corridors with noise barriers wildlife crossings and eco-friendly pavement solutions

Implementation of public-private partnerships to fund large-scale infrastructure upgrades and maintenance programs

Use of advanced geospatial analytics and drone surveys for optimized route planning and risk assessment

Focus on resilient design standards to mitigate extreme weather and seismic impacts on transportation networks

Companies Featured

Fluor Corporation

Kiewit Corporation

Granite Construction Incorporated

Skanska USA Civil Inc.

Tutor Perini Corporation

The Walsh Group Limited Partnership

The Lane Construction Corporation

Balfour Beatty US Holdings, Inc.

Flatiron Construction Corporation

Sterling Construction Company, Inc.

