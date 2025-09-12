Electric Construction Equipment Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Opportunities Lie in Modular Designs, Intelligent Power Management, and Flexible Deployments

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Construction Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric construction equipment market grew from USD 10.75 billion in 2024 to USD 11.96 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 11.64%, reaching USD 20.83 billion by 2030.

The electric construction equipment market is undergoing significant change as industry players transition from conventional machinery toward cleaner, more efficient electrified alternatives. This shift is driven by regulatory momentum, rapid advancements in battery technology, and mounting demands for sustainable operations.

The sector is benefiting from sustained investment in infrastructure, rising adoption across urban development, and evolving environmental regulations. Increasing procurement of battery-electric and hybrid-electric machinery is reshaping competitive dynamics and supporting a wider transition to low-emission construction practices. The expansion reflects deep industry engagement, strategic realignments by OEMs, and accelerating technological innovation.

Electric construction equipment is evolving from specialized adoption to mainstream deployment, guided by innovation, collaboration, and policy. Senior decision-makers can leverage this comprehensive analysis to structure resilient growth strategies and drive more sustainable operations in a changing landscape.

Scope & Segmentation

Equipment Types: Electric cranes (crawler, mobile, tower), electric dozer, electric dump truck, electric excavator (mini and standard), electric loader, electric motor grader.

Commercial construction, infrastructure development, mining, residential construction. Regions Covered: Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan).

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Implementation of fast-charging infrastructure at construction sites to support electric machinery adoption

Growing collaboration between OEMs and renewable energy providers to develop sustainable charging ecosystems

Rising demand for battery swapping and modular battery solutions to minimize onsite downtime

Integration of telematics and IoT in electric construction equipment fleets to optimize operations

Focus on lifecycle assessment and circular economy practices in electric machinery manufacturing to reduce environmental impact

Advancements in low-emission electric excavators with increased torque and runtime efficiency for heavy applications

Implementation of advanced battery management systems to improve lifespan and safety of construction batteries

Development of autonomous electric loaders with AI-driven control for precision site operations and safety enhancements

Increasing investments in retrofit kits to convert diesel machines to electric power in the construction industry

Emergence of leasing and subscription models to lower upfront costs for electric construction equipment adoption

Companies Featured

Caterpillar Inc.

Volvo AB

Action Construction Equipment Limited

Atlas Copco AB

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Doosan Bobcat Inc.

Dynapac Compaction Equipment AB by FAYAT SAS

Epiroc AB

Gammon Construction Limited

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.

HIDROMEK

Hitachi, Ltd.

J.C.Bamford Excavators Limited

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. by Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

Manitou BF

Multiquip Inc.

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Takeuchi Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Wacker Neuson SE

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

