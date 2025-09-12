Bio-based Construction Polymers Industry Forecast 2025-2030: Sustainability Needs, Regulatory Compliance, and Innovation in Polymer Technologies Fuel Developments

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-based Construction Polymers Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bio-based construction polymers market grew from USD 14.54 billion in 2024 to USD 16.03 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 10.16%, reaching USD 25.99 billion by 2030.

The bio-based construction polymers market is rapidly evolving as the construction sector intensifies its commitment to sustainability and advanced material innovation. Senior decision-makers are recognizing the importance of renewable polymers in aligning performance requirements with global environmental regulations, supply chain integrity, and market differentiation.

End-use sectors across infrastructure, residential, and commercial construction are driving the transition from conventional petrochemical-derived resins to bio-based alternatives. The sector's expansion is shaped by stricter sustainability regulations, demand for low-carbon materials, and continuous advancement in polymer processing technologies.

Conclusion

Bio-based construction polymers offer a compelling convergence of sustainability, innovation, and market opportunity. Leaders leveraging robust strategies, regional insights, and partnerships will drive meaningful transformation in the construction materials landscape.

Scope & Segmentation of the Bio-based Construction Polymers Market

Polymer Types: Polyester (including PBT and PET), Polyethylene (High Density and Low Density), Polypropylene, Polyurethane (Coatings, Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam)

Polyester (including PBT and PET), Polyethylene (High Density and Low Density), Polypropylene, Polyurethane (Coatings, Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam) Applications: Coatings & Adhesives (Adhesives, Coatings, Sealants & Elastomers), Composites (Fiber Reinforced, Laminates, Particle Reinforced), Films & Sheets (Barrier Films, Structural Sheets), Insulation (Boardstock, Loose Fill, Spray Foam)

Coatings & Adhesives (Adhesives, Coatings, Sealants & Elastomers), Composites (Fiber Reinforced, Laminates, Particle Reinforced), Films & Sheets (Barrier Films, Structural Sheets), Insulation (Boardstock, Loose Fill, Spray Foam) End Uses: Commercial (Healthcare, Office, Retail), Infrastructure (Bridges, Roadways, Tunnels), Residential (New Construction, Renovation)

Commercial (Healthcare, Office, Retail), Infrastructure (Bridges, Roadways, Tunnels), Residential (New Construction, Renovation) Distribution Channels: Direct Sales, Distributors, E-commerce

Direct Sales, Distributors, E-commerce Form Types: Granules, Liquids, Powders

Granules, Liquids, Powders Sustainability Certifications: Certified Sustainable (ISCC, USDA BioPreferred), Non-certified

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

The market's progression is shaped by mounting regulatory requirements favoring renewable, low-emission materials in construction, resulting in faster adoption among forward-thinking firms.

Strategic alliances between bio-based polymer producers and building system integrators are encouraging end-to-end material validation and application innovation across segments.

Supply chain transparency is becoming central, with advanced digital solutions such as blockchain and digital twin technology underpinning traceability and material verification.

Industry leaders are investing in certification programs and multi-feedstock sourcing to mitigate risk and secure stable, credible supply chains.

Segment differentiation-across polymer forms, application types, and regional demand patterns-allows organizations to align product innovation with nuanced market and regulatory needs.

New investment flows from private equity and venture capital are accelerating disruptive advancements in polymer chemistry, biotechnology, and catalyst design, supporting market diversification and performance optimization.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Advances in polylactic acid composites improving structural insulation performance

Development of cellulose nanofiber reinforced bio-polyamide 3D printed building components

Emerging mycelium-based biopolymer wall panels offering biodegradability and sound insulation benefits

Innovations in bio-based polyurethane foams with enhanced fire retardancy for thermal insulation applications

Integration of algae-derived polymers in roofing membranes to reduce carbon footprint and improve durability

Collaborative partnerships between biopolymer suppliers and construction firms to scale low-VOC materials

Government incentive programs accelerating adoption of bio-based binders in concrete and mortar mixes

Market Insights



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Companies Featured

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Covestro AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Eastman Chemical Company

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Huntsman Corporation

