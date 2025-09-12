Abivax to Join CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 Indices Following Euronext Paris Annual Review

PARIS, France, September 12, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CEST – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX / Nasdaq – ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the inflammatory response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, announces today that following the annual review of the Euronext Paris indices on September 11, 2025, the Scientific Council of the Indices has decided to admit Abivax to the CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 indices.

This decision will take effect on Friday, September 19, 2025, after market close.

The CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 are key indices on the Euronext Paris exchange, representing mid-sized listed companies and a broader selection of 120 major securities, respectively. Inclusion in these indices enhances Abivax’s visibility and is expected to broaden the Company’s investor base by making its shares more accessible to institutional investors and index-linked funds.

"We are honored to be added to the Euronext CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 indices," said Marc de Garidel, Chief Executive Officer of Abivax. "This recognition is a powerful testament to the financial markets' continued confidence in our strategic visions and our ability to execute them. This milestone also further validates our commitment to advancing innovative therapies for patients with chronic inflammatory diseases while driving long-term value for our shareholders."

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X, formerly Twitter, @ABIVAX.



Contacts:

Abivax Investor Relations

Patrick Malloy

patrick.malloy@abivax.com

+1 847 987 4878



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

