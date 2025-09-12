Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Fairmont Federal Credit Union Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairmont Federal Credit Union (“FFCU”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of over one hundred eighty thousand individuals.1 The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes full name, date of birth, address, Social Security number, U.S. Alien registration number, passport number, driver’s license or state ID number, military ID number, Tax ID number, non-U.S. national identification number, financial account number, routing number, financial institution name, credit card/debit card number, security code/PIN number, credit card/debit card expiration date, IRS PIN number, treatment information/diagnosis, prescription information, provider name, MRN/patient ID, Medicare/Medicaid number, health insurance policy/subscriber number, other health insurance information, treatment cost information, full access credentials, security questions and answers, and digital signatures.2 Not all data elements were impacted for every individual.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against FFCU related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from FFCU, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

CONTACT Jerry Wells

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL jerry@lcllp.com

WEB lynchcarpenter.com

1 https://www.maine.gov/agviewer/content/ag/985235c7-cb95-4be2-8792-a1252b4f8318/75c92a2c-3791-47c6-84f7-87b34fab952d.html.

2 FFCU-Website-Substitute-Notice-April-28-2025-35873074.1.pdf.