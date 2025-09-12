3D Printing in Construction Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key Players - Acciona, AI Build, Apis, COBOD, CONCR3DE, ICON Technology

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing in Construction Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D Printing in Construction Market grew from USD 1.65 billion in 2024 to USD 2.25 billion in 2025 and continues on a robust trajectory, projected to reach USD 10.19 billion by 2030 at a 35.36% CAGR.

The 3D Printing in Construction Market is transforming how the industry approaches infrastructure and building projects, offering new efficiencies in design, sustainability, and project delivery. Senior decision-makers seeking future readiness will find innovative pathways for competitive advantage within this market landscape.

Market momentum is propelled by advancements in additive manufacturing, digital integration, and the shift toward modular project execution. Industry pioneers are deploying innovative approaches to streamline supply chains and reduce manual labor, all while improving design complexity and project turnaround.

Conclusion

The convergence of advanced materials, digital tools, and new supply strategies is rapidly reshaping construction. Strategic alignment with these changes will position organizations for sustained growth and competitive leadership in the evolving 3D Printing in Construction Market.

Scope & Segmentation

Self-healing concrete, ultra-high performance concrete, steel alloys, sustainable composites, thermoplastics, and thermosetting polymers, each influencing load-bearing capacity, sustainability, and fire resistance. Technology Types: Extrusion technologies such as contour crafting and layer-based extrusion, as well as powder binding techniques like binder jetting and selective laser sintering, shaping both large-scale structures and custom components.

Americas (including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (comprising over fifteen nations from the UK to South Africa), and Asia-Pacific (spanning China, India, Japan, and more), each reflecting unique regulatory, technological, and supply chain dynamics. Key Companies: Representative stakeholders include Acciona S.A., AI Build Ltd., Apis Cor, COBOD International A/S, CONCR3DE, ICON Technology, Inc., and others driving technology, materials, and implementation leadership.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Three-dimensional printing is transitioning from experimental trials to core construction methodology through collaboration among material scientists, digital technology providers, and developers.

Technological advances such as high-precision robotic extrusion and real-time quality monitoring are driving down labor dependence and project risk while expanding design freedom.

Early pilot projects in bridges, commercial buildings, and infrastructure highlight accelerated delivery and resource efficiency, setting benchmarks for sector adoption.

Multi-disciplinary R&D and field validation distinguish market leaders, enabling more rapid responses to emerging regulatory and environmental standards.

Integration of digital twins and simulation tools is transforming construction into a pilotable, data-centric discipline, optimizing planning and sustainability before fabrication begins.

Strong local partnerships and vertical integration are emerging as key strategies to navigate supply chain and policy shifts in fast-evolving regions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Adoption of large-scale robotic arms for concrete extrusion to accelerate building times

Integration of sustainable bio-based or recycled construction materials in 3D printing for eco-friendly buildings

Development of multi-material 3D printing processes enabling structural elements with embedded utilities

Implementation of modular 3D printed housing solutions for affordable disaster relief and emergency shelters

Advancement in 3D printed architectural facades featuring complex geometries for improved thermal performance

Emergence of AI-driven design algorithms optimizing 3D printed structural components for load distribution

Collaboration between construction firms and material science specialists to develop novel cementitious mixtures for high-strength printing

Establishment of standardization and certification frameworks for 3D printed components within building codes

Deployment of mobile on-site 3D printing units to minimize transportation costs and construction waste streams

Integration of embedded sensor networks within 3D printed walls for continuous structural health monitoring

Market Insights



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

