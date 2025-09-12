Construction Adhesives Industry Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Growing Urbanization and Renovation Cycles Drive Regional Diversification and Technology Adoption

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Adhesives Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Construction Adhesives Market grew from USD 12.92 billion in 2024 to USD 13.84 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.77%, reaching USD 19.14 billion by 2030.

The global construction adhesives market is experiencing rapid changes as evolving building standards and sustainability requirements reshape product development, procurement, and end-use decisions for senior construction executives and supply chain leaders.

This strong trajectory is being fueled by infrastructure expansion, sustainability demands, and continued innovation across commercial, industrial, and residential segments as key players pursue portfolio advancements and geographic diversification. The construction adhesives market is shaped by performance-driven chemistry, changing trade dynamics, and localized demand shifts. Senior leaders who align strategy to evolving standards and resilient supply chains will be best positioned for sustainable growth.

Scope & Segmentation across Construction Adhesives

Product Types: Hot-melt (EVA, polyamide, polyolefin), plastisol, reactive (epoxy, MS polymer, polyurethane, silicone), solvent-based (neoprene, styrene butadiene, vinyl acetate ethylene), water-based (acrylic, polyvinyl acetate, styrene acrylic)

Hot-melt (EVA, polyamide, polyolefin), plastisol, reactive (epoxy, MS polymer, polyurethane, silicone), solvent-based (neoprene, styrene butadiene, vinyl acetate ethylene), water-based (acrylic, polyvinyl acetate, styrene acrylic) Applications: Door and window assembly, drywall installation (paper-faced, vinyl-coated), flooring, panel bonding, tiling (cement-based, dispersion, epoxy)

Door and window assembly, drywall installation (paper-faced, vinyl-coated), flooring, panel bonding, tiling (cement-based, dispersion, epoxy) Regional Markets: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and more)

Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and more) Key Companies: Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik SA, DAP Products, Inc., RPM International Inc., BASF SE, Fosroc International Limited, Pidilite Industries Limited

Key Takeaways for Market Stakeholders

Technological innovation has advanced adhesive formulations to enable multifaceted performance, including fire resistance, acoustics, and moisture control, meeting rising regulatory and user standards.

Sustainability is a critical market driver, with demand surging for water-based and bio-based chemistries that minimize volatile organic compound emissions and align with green certification requirements.

Digital transformation and automated application platforms are streamlining quality and yield, as project teams seek consistency in bond strength, particularly for modular and prefabricated assemblies.

Cross-regional demand reflects local market dynamics, with high-growth seen in urbanizing areas, robust renovation cycles in mature economies, and tailored solutions for extreme climates or specific applications.

Manufacturers are leveraging R&D investment, mergers and acquisitions, and digital toolkits to differentiate, expand portfolios, and offer robust support for evolving construction techniques and project timelines.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics



Increasing demand for eco-friendly bio-based adhesives with reduced VOC emissions

Integration of smart sensors in adhesive formulations for real-time bond strength monitoring

Rising adoption of low-odor, fast-curing adhesives for accelerated construction timelines

Growth in modular and prefabricated construction driving demand for high-performance structural adhesives

Development of flame-retardant adhesives to comply with stricter building safety regulations

Market Insights



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Companies Featured

Sika AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

3M Company

H.B. Fuller Company

Bostik SA

DAP Products, Inc.

RPM International Inc.

BASF SE

Fosroc International Limited

Pidilite Industries Limited

