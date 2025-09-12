Frozen Food Market Forecasts 2025-2030 | Investments & Strategic Expansions Fuel Rapid Growth

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Food Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The frozen food market is projected to expand from USD 279.741 billion in 2025 to USD 358.461 billion in 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.08%.

This growth is fueled by global urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and an increasing demand for convenient, long-lasting food options. Frozen foods offer the advantage of minimal preparation time and access to seasonal produce year-round, making them a preferred choice for urban professionals with fast-paced lifestyles.

The market is further bolstered by a shift towards clean-label products and sustainable packaging, responding to consumer demands for healthier, eco-friendly options. While there are challenges like high production costs and supply chain complexities, the market shows promising growth, particularly in regions with strong consumer awareness and established food industries.

Key Growth Drivers

Urbanization and Demand for Convenience Foods

Urbanization trends drive the frozen food market, as professionals seek quick meal solutions. The increase in female workforce participation bolsters demand for frozen foods due to their ease of storage and preparation, aligning with time-constrained lifestyles. Rising disposable incomes further boost this demand, as consumers look for convenient, ready-to-eat products to suit modern dietary preferences.

Investments in Production Capacity

Major companies are expanding production capacities to meet the growing demand, showing strong market confidence. These investments enable scaling operations and product innovation, matching consumer preferences for diverse, healthier frozen foods. Strategic expansions enhance supply chain efficiency, broadening market reach and availability.

Market Segmentation

By Geography

The market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Europe, particularly the UK, is expected to hold a significant share due to strong consumer awareness of frozen food benefits. Asia-Pacific, led by Japan, is seeing rapid growth due to high imports of frozen vegetables and changing dietary habits. Japan's reliance on frozen foods, dual-income households, and diverse offerings further stimulate regional growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players like Unilever PLC and Nomad Foods drive innovation with acquisitions and sustainable packaging initiatives. They emphasize developing clean-label, eco-friendly products, strengthening their market positions and supporting industry growth.

The global frozen food market is set for notable growth, spurred by urbanization, convenience food demand, and strategic production investments. Europe leads due to high consumer awareness, while Asia-Pacific, especially Japan, drives growth through imports and changing consumer habits. Challenges such as production costs are mitigated by innovations in healthier, sustainable products by key players, ensuring a positive market trajectory for modern, time-constrained consumers.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Covers major and emerging geographic regions, focusing on customer segments and industry verticals.

Competitive Landscape: Insights on strategic maneuvers by key players globally for potential market penetration.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore dynamic factors and crucial trends shaping future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Strategic decisions for new business streams and revenues.

Wide Audience: Suitable for startups, research institutions, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data 2020-2024 & forecast 2025-2030.

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis.

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.

Revenue Growth and Forecast Analysis by segments and regions.

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $279.74 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $358.46 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Frozen Food Market Segmentation:

By Type: Raw Material, Half-Cooked, Ready to Eat.

Raw Material, Half-Cooked, Ready to Eat. By Product: Frozen Fruits and Vegetables, Meat and Poultry, Seafood, Ready Meals, Desserts, Snacks, Others.

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables, Meat and Poultry, Seafood, Ready Meals, Desserts, Snacks, Others. By Distribution Channel: Offline, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others, Online Channels.

Offline, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others, Online Channels. By End-User: Food Service, Residential.

Food Service, Residential. By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific.

Companies Featured

General Mills

Unilever

Nestle SA

Tyson Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd

Conagra Foods

Kellanova

McCain Foods Limited

Kraft Heinz Company

Ajinomoto

Cargill

Bellisio Foods

Wawona Frozen Foods

