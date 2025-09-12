Kinetic Hosts Broken Arrow Community Celebration

Kinetic donated $7,500 as well as Goods, Services to Broken Arrow Neighbors, Soldier’s Wish

Free community appreciation event featured local vendors, food, and entertainment

BROKEN ARROW, Okla., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, a leading provider of residential and business fiber internet services, gathered employees from across the area here for a week-long “Kinetic Commitment to Community” event.

The week began with Kinetic employees volunteering with two local nonprofit organizations within Broken Arrow for days of service, including:

Donating a much-needed ping pong table to the Broken Arrow Senior Center for local seniors to enjoy, complete with all equipment necessary for a great afternoon.

for local seniors to enjoy, complete with all equipment necessary for a great afternoon. Gathering at Broken Arrow Neighbors for a community service outreach event to provide local families in need with meals, finances, and educational resources.

for a community service outreach event to provide local families in need with meals, finances, and educational resources. Hosting the Light It Up celebration in the Rose District for residents, elected leaders, businesses and visitors.

Donating $7,500 to two local nonprofit organizations in recognition of their ongoing service to the Broken Arrow community: $5,000 to Soldiers Wish and $2,500 to Broken Arrow Neighbors.

“As a local business in Broken Arrow, we see how important Soldier’s Wish and Broken Arrow Neighbors are to those Oklahomans in need,” said Aaron Morris, director of Kinetic Operations in Broken Arrow. “We hope the event provided an opportunity for local residents to enjoy an evening with our team and celebrate impactful nonprofits in the area.”

Attendees enjoyed local food and beverages from vendors, including Civitans Food Truck and Platinum Event Service.

“Soldier’s Wish is profoundly grateful to Kinetic for their steadfast support over the years and for their recent $5,000 contribution presented at their community appreciation event,” said Debra Wimpee, Mayor of Broken Arrow. “Kinetic’s continued commitment to giving back exemplifies true community leadership, and we are honored to partner with such a dedicated and service-minded organization.”

